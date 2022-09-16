Home Cities Kochi

Green initiative: Panchayat to use e-autos for door-to-door waste collection

The autorickshaws will be used by the members to collect waste from households in the panchayat.

Published: 16th September 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

The electric pick up vans bought by Vadavukode Puthencruz grama panchayat for door-to-door waste collection | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To make the activities of Haritha Karma Sena eco-friendly in every sense, the Vadavukode Puthencruz grama panchayat in Ernakulam district has rolled out an initiative that will see the sena members going around in e-autorickshaws for door-to-door waste collection. The autorickshaws will be used by the members to collect waste from households in the panchayat.

Sonia Murukesan, president, Vadavukode Puthencruz grama panchayat, said the two autorickshaws have been bought by the panchayat governing council for the purpose. She said that the aim is not only to reduce the consumption of fuel but also to cut pollution. There are 32 members in the Haritha Karma Sena from the 16 wards of the panchayat. Until now, the waste collected from households in the wards used to be transported to the Vadayambathumalayi Material Collection Facility in a tipper lorry. However, we had to take vehicles on rent after the lorry broke down.”

 It was at this point the governing council decided to buy electric autorickshaws.“The panchayat spent `4 lakh to buy the autorickshaws. The panchayat has divided the 16 wards into two blocks of eight wards each. This is to facilitate the collection and transportation of the waste using the two autorickshaws,” said the president. The panchayat also plans to provide training to the sena members to drive the e-autorickshaws.

“The panchayat will be able to pay the sena members more if they themselves drive the vehicle. Another aspect of e-vehicles is that they need less maintenance. The e-autorickshaws are being modified into small pickups to enable the collection and transport of waste. The modification work is progressing and they will be delivered by October,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-auto E Vehicle waste management Kochi
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp