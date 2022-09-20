A ‘trippin’ song

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: A group of four friends out on the road — hiking mountains, swimming under waterfalls, stopping by makeshift shops and sipping a cup of hot tea — would be a relatable memory for many of us. Even after years, memories of such trips will be etched in our mind. The music video ‘Ith Neram’ (This is the time) takes a listener to one such memory lane. Composed, sung, performed and directed by Rufus Johns, the track will strike a chord with any Malayali.

‘Ith Neram’ the poignant one-liner conveys a lot of emotions. It contains hope, happiness and a motive to live in the moment. “Ever since I began thinking of composing, I wanted the tracks to connect with many people. I wanted those songs to be sung easily by anyone and resonate with many. Taking out bikes and going to places with just one motive — to explore. It is something many of us have done. The visuals sum up those good old days,” says Rufus, a Kayamkulam native.

The music lasts for approximately four minutes and is the result of Rufus’ hard work for two years. “The song was made during the initial phase of the lockdown. The college memories and time spent with my friends all came rushing back during that time. And those paved the way for a travel song,” says Rufus.

From shawarma to chips

Rufus tried his best to finance the song. Even started cooking for it. “I used whatever resources I could to make the song. Since I was good at cooking, I started a home food delivery business — from shawarma to holding ‘upperi sale’, I did it all with the help of my parents and friends. I also mobilised funds by singing at functions and designing wedding cards. And then the dream to compose a track with my hard-earned money became a reality. If you have a will, and if you are ready to work your way out, your wishes do come true,” says ecstatic Rufus.

Living in the moment

The song showcases the spirit of youth. However, Rufus says it can be anyone’s moment, irrespective of age. The picturesque video brings forward the beauty of Elapara, Vagamon and CMS College in Kottayam. While the video takes everyone close to nature, the colourful music finds a place in everyone’s heart.

“Featuring my bike, the RX100 helped with the popularity of the video. Many could relate to it. People from the older generation could easily relate to it. The motorcycle in the video is an ode to such small trips. Many contacted me and thanked me for taking them to their good times,” adds Rufus.

The song is written by Arun Lal. Joe Johnson is the music producer and the cinematography is by Kevin Philip. Ashish John Samuel is the assistant director. The track was released by Wonderwall Media on YouTube. Rufus also credits artist Job Kurian for motivating him to go ahead with his debut track.

