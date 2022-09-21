Mayor M Anilkumar criticises Kochi Metro for ruining culvert

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar has said the footpath the Kochi Metro had constructed over a canal on the MG Road resulted in waterlogging in the area. He said the corporation noticed the issue when it began the de-clogging work on the 500-metre stretch.

“The culvert at Madhava Pharmacy Junction was completely blocked as the slab beneath the footpath was ruined. This blocked the flow of rainwater into drain, resulting in flooding in the M G Road,” said Anilkumar. “We need to rebuild the entire stretch by increasing the height of the canal,” said the mayor.

Work on new building

Anilkumar said almost 70% of the work on the new office building at Marine Drive has been completed. “The corporation requires another `40 crore to complete the remaining work. Details of the estimate have been sent to the chief engineer of the local self-government department after a councillor alleged corruption,” said Anilkumar.

