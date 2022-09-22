Plan to open preview theatre at Vyttila metro station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If things go as planned, Vyttila metro station will have a preview theatre in the future. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera expressed his interest in opening a theatre at Vyttila station and has asked officials to prepare a design for the same.

“We are open to the idea of opening a preview theatre at the station. It would require around 38,000 sq ft to accommodate 100 people. If associations in the film fraternity, such as AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), or individuals are willing to take up the project, we are ready to do a business presentation,” said Behera. “The feasibility study of the project is ongoing,” he added.

Incurring a loss of Rs 37 crore last year, KMRL is focusing on ways to bring its operational loss to zero. It is looking at ways to increase non-fare revenue, either through advertisements, renting/leasing vacant spaces for offices, or opening commercial outlets such as restaurants, coffee shops, supermarkets etc at its metro stations.

“The Tripunithura terminal, which is under construction, will be the biggest of all stations with a one lakh square-foot area. We are in talks with supermarket giants to open their stores here,” said Behera.Being one of the prime stations with an average footfall of 10,455 per day, KMRL has similar plans for its Edappally station also. “Discussions are on to set up a food court at Edappally including restaurants and bakeries,” added Behera.

Over the period, KMRL envisages transforming each of its metro stations into a happening place where people can also spend time.Several metro stations in the city have a lot of vacant spaces that could be rented out or given on lease. “As per the feedback, the rates have been reduced to attract more partners to open their outlets either on rent or lease. We have understood that nobody will take space if it is higher than prevailing market rates,” said a KMRL official. “Discussions are ongoing to lease out spaces owned by KMRL in the city for property development.”

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST INVITED FROM BUSINESSES FOR UPCOMING METRO STATION AT TRIPUNITHURA

Kochi metro has invited expression of interest from business establishments, offices etc, for its upcoming station at Tripunithura, which is said to be the biggest station of all with over 90,000 sq ft area. Of these, 78,000 sq ft of floor area will be leased or licensed out to interested parties. This will be ideal for large offices, corporate houses, hypermarkets and thematic malls, food courts, etc. The designs are available with KMRL. KMRL sources said the iconic station building to come up at one of the most important places in the city will attract offices and business establishments. KMRL intends to pre-sale these spaces even before the construction.

KOCHI: If things go as planned, Vyttila metro station will have a preview theatre in the future. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera expressed his interest in opening a theatre at Vyttila station and has asked officials to prepare a design for the same. “We are open to the idea of opening a preview theatre at the station. It would require around 38,000 sq ft to accommodate 100 people. If associations in the film fraternity, such as AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), or individuals are willing to take up the project, we are ready to do a business presentation,” said Behera. “The feasibility study of the project is ongoing,” he added. Incurring a loss of Rs 37 crore last year, KMRL is focusing on ways to bring its operational loss to zero. It is looking at ways to increase non-fare revenue, either through advertisements, renting/leasing vacant spaces for offices, or opening commercial outlets such as restaurants, coffee shops, supermarkets etc at its metro stations. “The Tripunithura terminal, which is under construction, will be the biggest of all stations with a one lakh square-foot area. We are in talks with supermarket giants to open their stores here,” said Behera.Being one of the prime stations with an average footfall of 10,455 per day, KMRL has similar plans for its Edappally station also. “Discussions are on to set up a food court at Edappally including restaurants and bakeries,” added Behera. Over the period, KMRL envisages transforming each of its metro stations into a happening place where people can also spend time.Several metro stations in the city have a lot of vacant spaces that could be rented out or given on lease. “As per the feedback, the rates have been reduced to attract more partners to open their outlets either on rent or lease. We have understood that nobody will take space if it is higher than prevailing market rates,” said a KMRL official. “Discussions are ongoing to lease out spaces owned by KMRL in the city for property development.” EXPRESSION OF INTEREST INVITED FROM BUSINESSES FOR UPCOMING METRO STATION AT TRIPUNITHURA Kochi metro has invited expression of interest from business establishments, offices etc, for its upcoming station at Tripunithura, which is said to be the biggest station of all with over 90,000 sq ft area. Of these, 78,000 sq ft of floor area will be leased or licensed out to interested parties. This will be ideal for large offices, corporate houses, hypermarkets and thematic malls, food courts, etc. The designs are available with KMRL. KMRL sources said the iconic station building to come up at one of the most important places in the city will attract offices and business establishments. KMRL intends to pre-sale these spaces even before the construction.