Breaking bad, Kerala?

Krishna PS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hardly a day goes by without a report on drug seizure in Kochi. Youth, some in their teens, peddling deadly drugs does not shock many Malayalis anymore. Neither do the ‘kilos and kilos’ of marijuana that get seized. Well, anyway, marijuana is passe. Meth and molly (MDMA) are in.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged Kerala was facing a worrying upswing in narcotics cases — more than a three-fold rise over the past couple of years. In 2020, enforcement agencies recorded 4,650 drugs-related cases. Last year, the figure stood at 5,334. This year, so far, 16,986 narco cases have been registered in Kerala, and at least 18,743 people have been arrested.

Even if the pandemic effect is factored in, the exponential rise in drug use, especially among teenagers, is worrisome, say analysts. Notably, according to media reports, Kochi is pegged among the top five Indian cities in terms of drug use.

‘Users as young as 13’

The most alarming part, however, is the increasing number of youngsters including school and college students falling into the narcotic cesspool. Kochi Assistant Commissioner (narcotic cell) Abdu Salam K A notes weed usage is on the rise among high school students. In colleges, MDMA is the new villain. Last year, 213 students between the ages of 18-25 were booked in NDPS cases. This year, within the first five months, 456 students were arrested.

Salam says “peer pressure” is a major issue among teens. “Initially, they just ‘experiment’, lured by the thrill to find out what it is,” he adds. “Then, they soon get addicted.”

‘Big seizures’

“No doubt, there is a crisis. Drug use is becoming a common affair among the youth,” says Bibin George, district coordinator of the excise department’s Vimukthi de-addiction programme. “It is worrying to note that the ‘entry age’ has come down from 17-18 earlier to 13-14 now. And, it is not just boys, girls are also increasingly getting hooked on drugs.”

The situation in Kochi, he adds, may not be as bad as Mumbai or Bengaluru, but the recent trend of “big seizures” is a danger signal. “Few days ago, 3kg of MDMA was seized in Kochi. It costs about `3 crore. Such busts were uncommon,” he says. Another Vimukthi official, who requests anonymity, notes deadly substances such as MDMA and LSD are also gaining prevalence among school children.

“It is common to see children, who were confined to their homes for two years due to the pandemic, are now addicted to mobile phones,” he says. “We believe such children, especially with compulsive urges, are more vulnerable to drugs, too.”

The official adds drug rackets are aware they have a “ready market” among teens. “As demand increases, so does availability,” he says. “Mere awareness programmes won’t do; the laws and enforcement need to be made much more stringent. There are limitations to the NDPS Act and related laws. For instance, drug use is increasing in student hostels. But the police or the excise will not be able to raid hostels under suspicion. Education institutions will also not welcome such a move.”

‘As enforcement ncreases, figures will go up’

City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam says the police has been “conducting special drives to tackle the drug menace”. He also points out that the spike in stats should be viewed as a sign of enhanced enforcement. “As we register more cases, the figures will go up,” he adds. “We have been taking special efforts to investigate, understand the supply chain, and nab culprits.”

The commissioner says the district narcotics wing has “ramped up operations in recent days” and has started “raiding the hubs” of drug peddlers. “So, we should not be afraid when the number of cases is rising. However, be afraid when the number of cases is low, and yet we see lots of behavioural changes among the youth.”

Campus clubs

“As per the government’s plan, we have started anti-narcotic clubs in all colleges and schools. In Kochi, we have about 250 such clubs,” says Nagaraju. Each club, he explains, will be headed by the institution’s principal, and comprise PTA representatives, teachers, students and the local station house officer.

“These clubs will do three things spread awareness, educate teachers and parents about behavioural changes in users, and provide de-addiction counselling,” Nagaraju adds. Another top IPS officer agrees with Nagaraju’s take on rising stats. “You could argue, the police are catching more culprits because there is increased presence of drugs. But remember, all these busts are proactive efforts by the police, not based on complaints filed by anyone,” he says.

“During the Covid crisis, there were limitations; our main focus was on the pandemic. Now, as the situation is getting back to normal, so are drug-related activities and arrests.”

Expert highlight the government has failed to increase the number of de-addiction across the state

