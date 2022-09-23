Mannuthy-Edappally NH stretch repair work soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The re-tarring work on the national highway stretch between Mannuthy and Edappally is all set to begin September 28. Kochi-based company, EKK Ltd, which will carry out the `58.8-crore project, has completed the measurement work on the main road.

EKK vice-president (operation) Antony Pius told TNIE that the company has already started taking measurement of the service roads. “We will be able to start the repair work only on September 28 because it will take a few days to measure the level of the roads. We plan to complete the re-tarring work within one-and-half months. If weather conditions remain favourable, we’ll be able to finish the work well within the deadline,” said Antony.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was forced to speed up the repair work following the death of a motorcyclist, who lost control of his two-wheeler after it hit a pothole in Angamaly a few weeks ago.The lackadaisical attitude of Guruvayur Infrastructure Ltd (GIL), which failed to execute the work, too had come in for a lot of criticism.

As per the NHAI, 12km of this stretch must be repaired. Nearly 26km of service roads have also been identified as pothole-filled. Meanwhile, EKK has also started the construction of a bridge in Chalakudy, the work on which was stalled for several months after GIL failed to complete the project in time.“We have already started the work on the bridge. Since it’s a big project, it may take another six months to complete. The construction also includes the tarring of two byroads,” said Antony.

KOCHI: The re-tarring work on the national highway stretch between Mannuthy and Edappally is all set to begin September 28. Kochi-based company, EKK Ltd, which will carry out the `58.8-crore project, has completed the measurement work on the main road. EKK vice-president (operation) Antony Pius told TNIE that the company has already started taking measurement of the service roads. “We will be able to start the repair work only on September 28 because it will take a few days to measure the level of the roads. We plan to complete the re-tarring work within one-and-half months. If weather conditions remain favourable, we’ll be able to finish the work well within the deadline,” said Antony. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was forced to speed up the repair work following the death of a motorcyclist, who lost control of his two-wheeler after it hit a pothole in Angamaly a few weeks ago.The lackadaisical attitude of Guruvayur Infrastructure Ltd (GIL), which failed to execute the work, too had come in for a lot of criticism. As per the NHAI, 12km of this stretch must be repaired. Nearly 26km of service roads have also been identified as pothole-filled. Meanwhile, EKK has also started the construction of a bridge in Chalakudy, the work on which was stalled for several months after GIL failed to complete the project in time.“We have already started the work on the bridge. Since it’s a big project, it may take another six months to complete. The construction also includes the tarring of two byroads,” said Antony.