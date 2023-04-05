39-yr-old found dead inside car at Kaloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 39-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car at Kaloor on Tuesday evening. Police suspect that Vinu K M, son of Murukeshan, Parambithara Road, Panampilly Nagar, died due to a heart attack.

Antony George, an eye witness, said that Vinu was found lying inside the car parked near the Beverages Corporation outlet on St Francis Xavier Church Road from 3.45 pm. “As a liquor shop is located nearby, people thought that he was boozed out. However, when there was no movement till 7.30pm, people informed the police. As Vinu was wearing a neck collar following an accident, some mistook it as a case of suicide initially,” Antony said.

Police pried open the car’s doors with the assistance of the local people who gathered at the place. “The deceased was also having high blood pressure and other lifestyle diseases.

There is no sign of any struggle inside the car and no other injuries. Our preliminary assessment is that Vinu, following chest pain, managed to park the car on one side of the road, but died following a cardiac arrest. We are also checking CCTV cameras in the area to get more insight into the incident,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam North police registered a case for unnatural death under section 174 of CrPC. The body was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. A postmortem will be held on Wednesday.

