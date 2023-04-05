Home Cities Kochi

39-yr-old found dead inside car at Kaloor

Police pried open the car’s doors with the assistance of the local people who gathered at the place.

Published: 05th April 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vinu K M

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 39-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car at Kaloor on Tuesday evening. Police suspect that Vinu K M, son of Murukeshan, Parambithara Road, Panampilly Nagar, died due to a heart attack.

Antony George, an eye witness, said that Vinu was found lying inside the car parked near the Beverages Corporation outlet on St Francis Xavier Church Road from 3.45 pm. “As a liquor shop is located nearby, people thought that he was boozed out. However, when there was no movement till 7.30pm, people informed the police. As Vinu was wearing a neck collar following an accident, some mistook it as a case of suicide initially,” Antony said. 

Police pried open the car’s doors with the assistance of the local people who gathered at the place. “The deceased was also having high blood pressure and other lifestyle diseases.

There is no sign of any struggle inside the car and no other injuries. Our preliminary assessment is that Vinu, following chest pain, managed to park the car on one side of the road, but died following a cardiac arrest. We are also checking CCTV cameras in the area to get more insight into the incident,” a police officer said.  

Meanwhile, Ernakulam North police registered a case for unnatural death under section 174 of CrPC. The body was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. A postmortem will be held on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp