Kochi police tighten Noose on waste dumpers, 99 cases in a week

Patrolling units directed to monitor people who are found dumping waste in public places

Published: 06th April 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bags of waste dumped near KSEB’s electric vehicle charging point towards Karukappilly.

Bags of waste dumped near KSEB’s electric vehicle charging point towards Karukappilly | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Dumping waste in public places in Kochi can now land you in deep trouble as the police have started imposing serious charges on offenders, as opposed to petty cases. A total of 99 cases under IPC Section 269 (doing any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) were registered against people and establishments involved in waste dumping last week. 

Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman said police are extra vigilant against waste dumping now. “Earlier, we used to invoke IPC Section 269 only against drivers of tanker lorries that dumped septic waste in public places. Only petty cases and fines were imposed on residents. However, now we are invoking the section on all kinds of waste dumping. Anyone who is found dumping waste in public places will be arrested,” he said. 

Of the 99 cases registered, the highest number of incidents were reported in Ernakulam South police station limit (11 cases), followed by Ernakulam Central (8), Hill Palace (7), Cheranalloor (7), Thrikkakara (6), Kalamassery (6), Mattanchery (6), Thoppumpady (6) and Harbour (6) police stations.

A senior police officer said patrolling units of the police control room and respective police stations have been directed to monitor people who are found dumping waste in public places. “We have also registered cases on the basis of complaints received by individuals and residents associations. Though IPC Section 269 is a bailable offence, we would initiate prosecution steps against those involved,” said the police officer.

Meanwhile, a report filed by Sethu Raman to the chief secretary in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant mentioned enforcement activities to solve issues on waste management. As per the report, Kochi city police registered 91 cases in 2021, and 149 cases in 2022 under Section 269 of IPC and Section 120 of the Kerala Police Act,” stated the report. 

Already a survey had revealed that out of the 789 apartment complexes in the city, 174 have no mechanism for waste management, including  collection of waste by agencies. A consistent drive is required for curbing the menace now, said the officer.  Kochi will shift to a decentralised waste management system by June 4 this year, a decision taken by authorities in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant last month.

