Kerala: Gang dupes family of narcotics case accused of Rs 4 lakh, case registered

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police have launched a probe into the incident in which the family members of a narcotics case accused were duped of Rs 4 lakh by a gang that promised to help him get exonerated. The police have registered a case against Alex Chandy, Nirmalan, Muhammad Salih and Naveen for duping the relatives of Scaria, who was arrested in a narcotic case registered in Muvattupuzha. Another person who impersonated an excise officer is the fifth accused. The statements of Scaria and his relatives have been recorded. Attempts are on to trace the accused persons. "Last year, after Scaria was arrested in a case registered under the NDPS (Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act) case, Chandy approached his relatives offering help to get him exonerated. Chandy claimed his friends knew a high-ranking excise officer who could help them. Through Salih, Nirmalan got Rs 2 lakh from the family in September 2022. In October, another `2 lakh was sent to Chandy's account," said a source. When nothing happened, the relatives realised they had been duped. They tried contacting Chandy but to no avail. They then approached the excise additional commissioner (enforcement), Thiruvananthapuram, with a complaint. The additional commissioner forwarded the complaint to the state police chief, who then sent it to the Kochi city police commissioner. The commissioner directed the Central police to register a case and conduct a probe.