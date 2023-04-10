Home Cities Kochi

Cartoons can only reflect ideas of Opposition: E P Unny

KOCHI:  Political cartoonist and writer E P Unny said that cartoonists cannot become the Opposition, it can only reflect the ideas of the Opposition. He was speaking at the Kochi Muziris Biennale where a documentary about him, titled ‘When the Black Encircles the White,’ was screened. 

“Sometimes, even we can become the opposite of the Opposition. We can energise them and be a part if there is strong  Opposition. Cartoon is reactive,” Unni said.

“The absence of strong political articulations has affected the cartoons. Most of the opposition leaders are sleeping. We have to wake them up. Thus criticisms are not much reflected in the cartoons,” he said. 

He also said cartoons should have more space in newspapers as they can convey the message more effectively to the readers. He said films, which are the expression of thoughts  and emotions, do not have to be censored as they are commercial products, and the directors and the producers would be keen on the sensitivity of the viewers. 

The  documentary ‘When the Black Encircles the White,’ directed by Shyamaprasad, explores Unny’s cartoons, their nature, ideas, and evolution. The screening was conducted  in collaboration with the Kerala Media Academy.

