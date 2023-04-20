Home Cities Kochi

Panel constituted to advise on MPC for Kochi

Order follows HC’s directive to consider the formation of panel in accordance with 74th constitutional amendment

Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh . Express Photo by A Sanesh

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has set up a consultative committee for the constitution of a Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) for Kochi. The sanction order, dated April 5, follows the Kerala High Court’s direction to consider the formation of an MPC in accordance with the 74th constitutional amendment, which introduced Article 243 ZE to the Constitution of India. 

The article mandates the constitution of an MPC for preparing a draft development plan for every metropolitan city in the country with a population of 10 lakh or more.  

According to the order, the committee members are: Dr M Ramachandran, former secretary, Union ministry of urban development; S M Vijayanand, chairman, State Finance Commission (SFC); Vasudevan Suresh, former CMD of Hudco; Ajith Kalliyath, urban chair, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA); P K Ravindran, retired deputy director of collegiate education department and former president of KSSP; Jiju P Alex, member, decentralised planning, Kerala State Planning Board; M G Rajamanickam, principal director, LSGD; Dr Joy Elamon, director general of KILA (convenor); and, the Ernakulam district collector. 

“The order was issued a few weeks ago. A meeting of the members will be held soon to discuss and prepare the agenda for an MPC for Kochi,” said N S K Umesh, Ernakulam district collector.

The government also decided to constitute a committee to give suggestions on the matter of the formation of the MPC after looking into the various issues raised, including, jurisdiction of MPC, relationship of MPC with the district planning committee, the integration of MPC plans with the district plan, and, implementation of the decisions of MPC).

