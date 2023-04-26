Preventive steps fall short, road accidents see rise in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district earned the dubious distinction of reporting the highest number of road accidents and related fatalities in the state in 2022. Data provided by the police department said 6,479 accidents were reported in the district in 2022. This is a significant jump from 4,866 accident cases reported in 2021.

As many as 507 people died in the accidents in 2022, 4,961 were seriously injured, while 1,887 suffered minor injuries. In 2021, road accidents claimed 412 lives, while 3,769 people were seriously injured. In 2019, a year before the Covid pandemic, there were 6,282 road accidents that left 492 people dead and 4,775 seriously injured.

The Ernakulam Rural police limit was top again in Kerala in the number of accidents reported. As many as 4,047 accidents were reported in the rural police limits in 2022 that left 351 people dead and 3,142 seriously injured. The Ernakulam police limit has been reporting the highest number of accidents in the state – and also an increase – since 2006.

“Three major national highways where accidents are frequent pass through the rural police limits. However, more accidents involve two-wheelers on highways and small roads. What is concerning is the number of youths being killed in accidents every day,” said an official with Ernakulam Rural police.

In recent years, there have been several cases in which reckless driving ended in vehicles ramming pillars of the Kochi Metro, the official said. In comparison, Kochi city witnessed 2,432 road accidents in 2022 in which 156 people died and 1,819 were grievously injured.

“There is a rise in accidents caused due to negligence by pedestrians. Road extension works are being carried out in the district and pedestrians often walk on the road resulting in accidents,” said S P Swapna, Road Transport Officer (Enforcement), Ernakulam.

“The Motor Vehicles Department is conducting campaigns to spread awareness among pedestrians. We are also carrying out enforcement to rein in rash and negligent driving,” she said.

