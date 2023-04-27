The 'road accident' of a Kerala man decoded

Shan A S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When a 30-year-old man having criminal antecedents was killed in a road accident near Perumkadavila in Neyyattinkara taluk on April 9, it was first considered a hit-and-run case. However, within hours the case turned on its head as the police that explored the odds of him being killed confirmed that it was a case of cold-blooded murder.

Renjith Raj, it was found, was fatally mowed down using a tipper lorry at Thellukuzhi near Marayamuttom. Renjith was the second accused in the infamous Marayamuttam Jose murder case.

Jose was murdered in 2014 by a team led by Renjith. Jose’s was a revenge killing as he was involved in the murder of another gangster Satheesh a few years ago. Renjith’s accomplice and the prime accused in the Jose murder case, Kaka Aneesh, was hacked to death by another gang two years ago.

Renjith’s head and limbs were shattered in the accident. The whole incident, which reminds of Bollywood movies centred on the theme of gang wars, was meticulously planned by Sarath, another hardcore criminal who had an axe to grind with Renjith.

The Marayamuttom police said Sarath and Renjith worked together earlier. The two were involved in earth mining, quarry and real estate but soon parted ways after fissures developed between them over several issues, including financial matters.

What precipitated the deadly accident was the standoff between Renjith and Sarath during an Easter party.

Marayamuttom Station House Officer Prasad V said they had initially thought it was an accident case.

“Accidents can happen to anyone. Initially, we got the impression that it was an accident. But on visiting the site, I found that it was a staged accident,” he said.

“The victim was not on the wrong side, nor was the lorry. Also, the break was applied only after the lorry hit the two-wheeler. The incident took place in a straight stretch of the road. All these factors convinced us that it was a case of murder,” the SHO added.

According to police sources, the two had a tiff outside the church in the wee hours of April 9. Renjith and Sarath issued death threats against each other. “It was a case of who was going to land the first blow. Both had vowed to kill the other person,” said an officer.

According to Prasad, the heroic image that youngsters involved in criminal cases enjoy has been one of the reasons behind the emergence of organized crime syndicates. “Even days before he was killed, we had called Renjith to check his activities. He assured us that he had left behind his criminal past. But now we feel he did not. He was silently carrying out his work. The youngsters connected to the gangs now give us assurance that they will not indulge in crimes anymore. How true they are; only time will tell. The police are maintaining vigil and will take strong action,” he said.

