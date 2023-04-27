Home Cities Kochi

UK job offer: Three people swindle Kumblangi native of Rs 7.7 lakh; probe on 

They claimed that after reaching the UK, they would provide him with a job visa. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palluruthy police on Tuesday registered a case and started a probe against three persons for allegedly swindling Rs 7.66 lakh from a Kumblangi native, promising a job in the UK. The accused are Augustine Lazar, of Ambalapuzha, Edwing Antony, of Thevara, and Chennai native Abdul Hafeel. 
According to the police, the trio approached the complainant offering a permanent job in the UK, in September 2022. They claimed that the job visa was arranged by a reputed Chennai-based agency. The accused even showed the complainant the profiles of other persons who migrated to the UK with their help. 

“Convinced about securing a permanent job in the UK, the complainant paid Rs 7.66 lakh in five bank transactions between September 1, 2022, and January 3, 2023,” a police officer said. 

However, instead of a job visa, the trio provided the victim with a visiting visa. They claimed that after reaching the UK, they would provide him with a job visa. 

“Believing their words, the victim went to the UK in February this year. However, even after staying there for one month, the victim did not get a job visa and had to return to India. 

The accused persons refused to return the money despite being approached by the complainant multiple times,” a police officer said.

The victim first approached Ambalapuzha police with a complaint and a case was registered there two weeks ago. In the probe, it was revealed that the crime has taken place in Palluruthy police station jurisdiction. Thus, the case was transferred to the Palluruthy station. The accused persons will be questioned soon.

