Home Cities Kochi

Far from shelling and gunfire, Sudan returnees heave sigh of relief in hometown in Kerala

Now, back in their home at Edachira in Kakkanad, Sheron points out that the war was unexpected. “Sudan is a peaceful country.

Published: 28th April 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

The Alappatts — Biji, Sheron, Michelle, Rochal, and Daniel — were among the 19 Malayalis who fled war-torn Sudan and arrived in Kerala on Thursday.

By Anna Jose and Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Travelling 1,300 kilometres from Khartoum to Port Sudan in a van stuffed with people was the most challenging, tedious and horrific journey I’ve ever taken in my life, says Sheron Alappatt, who, along with her husband, Biji Alappatt, and three children, were among the 19 Malayalis who fled war-torn Sudan and arrived in Kerala on Thursday.

Now, back in their home at Edachira in Kakkanad, Sheron points out that the war was unexpected. “Sudan is a peaceful country. There was no indication of any unrest,” she says. After spending a vacation in Dubai, the family had just returned to Sudan and were trying to catch up on much-needed sleep.

“My husband was coming back to Kerala on leave. So we decided to join him in Sudan and then return home to Kerala on April 17. However, everything went crazy just two days before our departure, with the war breaking out on April 15,” she says.

That was the start of their many sleepless nights, she adds. “As soon as the war broke out, stores ran out of groceries and other essential items. Thankfully, I had some items with shelf-life, and we made do with it,” Sheron says.

“There was a lot of confusion. We were told that UN aid groups had arrived. So we tried contacting them. That was during the early days of the fighting. But as the situation grew more tense, we were told that they were unable to come.”

As for the evacuation plan, Sheron said, “Initially, we didn’t get any information. We were waiting for the Indian embassy to release some information. It was only later that there was some development. People were sorted into groups. But that was it. Nothing happened after. Everyone was giving some excuse or the other.”

Then, her husband, Biji Alappatt, contacted an acquaintance with the UAE embassy. “He assured us that he will get us on the UAE convoy. After that, everything happened very quickly. But the journey from Khartoum to Port Sudan was horror as we stayed away from checkpoints and dangerous areas,” she says. The family received five minutes to pack and leave. “I was told to pack only the bare minimum,” she adds. The family left behind everything and boarded the small vehicle for the safety that awaited them at Port Sudan. “I’m grateful that we all are alive and well,” she adds. 

Lousia Alappatt, Biji’s mother, said the family was scared for their safety. “The place where Biji and family stayed was a high-risk area. Though they contacted us every day, we were worried,” Lousia said.
Meanwhile, the wife and daughter of Albert Augustine, an ex-serviceman who was shot dead in Sudan on April 16 following the violent conflict between the army and paramilitary, also landed in the airport. The deceased’s wife Saibella and their daughter Marietta, who landed at Cochin Airport in the morning, left for their hometown in Kannur.

The 360-member team of Indians was brought to India as part of ‘Operation Kaveri’. Minister V Muralidharan led the operations. The 19 Malayalis in the group were brought to Kerala at the expense of the state government, with effective action taken by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudan conflict Sudan evacuation
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp