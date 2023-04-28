Home Cities Kochi

'I was bullied, called names as I was skinny': Sargam Kaushal

From being a shy girl who lost her self-esteem due to body-shaming, Sargam Kaushal went on to win the ‘Mrs World’ title last December. 

By Sandra Shinto
Express News Service

KOCHI: From being a shy girl who lost her self-esteem due to body-shaming, Sargam Kaushal went on to win the ‘Mrs World’ title last December.  A former high school teacher from Jammu, Sargam was recently in Kochi to kick off the annual Lulu Fashion Week. She speaks to TNIE on her amazing journey

You brought the ‘Mrs World’ title back to India after 21 years. How has the experience been?
When I started, I was just representing myself. But when I won, I realised the whole world was with me. Women joined me on social media, called and messaged me – even those who had never heard of me started connecting with me. The feeling of pride that I had done something for my country – and for all the married women out there – was truly amazing.

What inspired you to compete in the pageant?
It was something I always wanted to do… I always wanted to perform in front of the camera. In my childhood, I used to wear my mother’s sari and do modelling (laughs). My father saw some potential in me, and my family has been very supportive from those days. In fact, they started dreaming along with me.

How was your journey from being a high school teacher to the global pageant? What were the challenges?
Obstacles have always been part of life. I feel so fortunate that my family, friends, and my husband have always backed me. In my school days, I was always bullied a lot. I was very slim, and they used to call me names. That had lowered my self-esteem. But things changed after several years. I graduated in literature and became a teacher. My students, too, gave me a lot of love. My whole perspective on the world changed. I underwent self-incubation. Over the past five years, I have unlearned many things; I started to love myself.

How do you plan to use your title to make a positive impact on society?
When I gave my first TED Talk, a lot of people, irrespective of gender, connected with me. I realised that my voice could actually pave way for others to come up. The key message to all women out there is that if you want to do something great, something to be remembered, you have to break free from the confined space of norms and roles. Life keeps throwing up battles over and over, things that you are scared of doing, so that you can prove that you can do it.

Have you ever felt that the title ‘Mrs World’ gets way less attention than ‘Miss World’?
That is true. It’s a tough journey for married women. Even now, many people think that our freedom is over once we get married, that we can’t participate in any glamorous events…. I am happy that an Indian winning the title after 21 years got considerable attention in news and social media.

