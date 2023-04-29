Kochi's St George Forane Church, a reservoir of faith, hope and history

Sandra Shinto By

Express News Service

KOCHI: St George Forane Church at Edappally is an important pilgrim centre in Kerala, attracting over 5 million devotees each year. Considered the largest and the oldest church dedicated to St George, it is also a reservoir of history. In a chat with TNIE, Fr Ignatius Payyappilly, the archivist and curator of the Archbishop House, recounts the church’s legacy.

“It was initially established by Syrian Christians in the region around AD 593. Later, in 1080, a second church was built. It served the community for several centuries but fell into despair over time. The third church, first built in AD 1411 and later demolished, was built up again in 1813,” Fr Ignatius said.

Currently, the second church is used as an adoration chapel.

Perhaps what people most associate with the church today is its grand feast. Renowned all over, it attracts visitors from across the globe. They flock to the church to witness the grand festivities and seek the saint’s blessings. The feast begins on April 25 and concludes on May 15.

There’s a fascinating history behind the feast. In the early days of the church, for any celebration considered deviant from the kingdom’s norm required sanction from the Namboothiri king of Elangoor Madam. According to legend, 101 types of sweets were to be served to the king. In return, he would give a palm tree, emblematic of his permission.

Even after the sun set on the monarchial period in the region, the tradition continued, with the church vicar taking the place of the king. There was also a celebrated tradition wherein hens were offered to the church in a thanksgiving gesture to the saint.

No story on St George Forane Church is complete without mentioning the miracle well on its premises.

It was believed that the water from the well was holy and had healing properties. Interestingly, the Edappally church was initially built as a homage to Virgin Mary.

A study of the Cyrina church history tells us that Indian monasticism was introduced from the church and was then known as Martha Mariyam church. However, as devotion to St George began to spread throughout the region, the church was renamed in his honour.

Did you know?

Saint George was a beloved and revered figure among the people of Kerala, as it was believed that the martyr had the power to protect people from snake bites. This was particularly important in a tropical place like Kerala, home to many insects and snakes.

There & then

Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to cityexpresskoc@

newindianexpress.com

