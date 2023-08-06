Kochi-based homemaker transforms flair for carpentry into thriving profession

Sreejith M R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a world where societal norms often dictate career paths, some individuals dare to defy conventions and pursue their passions. Kochi-based homemaker Pinky Arun’s journey is one such inspiring tale as she transformed her flair for carpentry into a thriving profession.

Pinky, who stays in Elamkulam, says her entry into carpentry was serendipity. “While renovating my house a few years ago, I wanted to change the interior decor and give it an artistic makeover. For that, I approached a dealer and told them the designs I was looking for. But none of those works met my expectations,” she recalls.

“Then I thought why couldn’t I give it a shot? I have been interested in art since I was young. So I browsed Google and YouTube to get more information about carpentry. Then I bought a machine called JigSaw. That was the beginning.”

Pinky’s interest only grew as she began experimenting with woodwork. She sought guidance from a veteran named Solomon in Vaduthala, Kochi, to delve deeper into the art of carpentry.

“I learnt some traditional techniques from him. He also set up a big work table for me,” she recalls.

What initially started as an adventure to enhance her living space quickly evolved into a passion. As she honed her skills, Pinky discovered the “joy of transforming raw materials into exquisite creations”, bringing her visions to life one project at a time.

Each piece, she says, was infused with creativity and love, turning her house into a personalised art sanctuary. “It was challenging at first. Carpentry is hard work and requires the use of machines and tools,” she says. “However, once you learn the basics, it is easy. I fell in love with the craft. I wear safety glasses and gloves, and chisel away at my home workshop.”

Pinky’s craftsmanship soon garnered attention, leading to requests for custom-made furniture and decor. “So I decided to embrace it. Now it is not just my passion but a small business, too,” she smiles. Her venture, ‘Pink Kut’, is now flourishing. Beyond carpentry, Pinky’s artistic pursuits are diverse. She is a singer, classical dancer, and Kalari enthusiast.

She also dabbles in floral arrangements, wall textures, and abstract painting. “Recently, an Arab family who liked my wall texture painting contacted me to do a project at their new house,” says Pinky.

