Ready to print a house? Yes, it’s here in Kerala

Currently, the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (KESNIK) has roped in Tvasta to build a demo house near its office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tvasta’s first 3D printed house built on the IIT Madras campus

By Ameena Mehrin PH
Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine creating a design, inputting it into your computer, and then having a custom-built machine bring it to life for you. That’s what 3D printing does, enabling you to bring your creativity into form without much physical effort.

Unlike a typical printer, 3D printing layers material bit by bit to craft a three-dimensional object. This technique is revolutionising production and design, with significant impacts in healthcare, aerospace, art, education, and prototyping. And now, it’s expanding into building construction.

 Ongoing construction work in
Thiruvananthapuram

In 2016, three IIT Madras graduates founded Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, a cutting-edge start-up working on 3D printing. One of them, the current CEO, is Adithya V S of Wayanad. In 2021, the company made news with the construction of India’s first 3D-printed house on the IIT Madras campus. This one-storey, 600sq.ft. building features a bedroom, kitchen, and living room.

Currently, the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (KESNIK) has roped in Tvasta to build a demo house near its office in Thiruvananthapuram.“As the construction industry in Kerala is growing, introducing Tvasta’s technology to the construction community is essential,”said Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan during the project launch a few days ago.  

“Kerala faces problems due to sudden climate changes, so the potential of this (3D printing) technology is promising as it is durable, rapid and sustainable.”The robotic arm used for printing is expected to complete the onsite construction in just 10 days. This project introduces the concept and possibilities of 3D printing construction, which could revolutionise an industry with limited automation.

Notably, off-site printing, too, can be done. Structures are printed at a workshop and later assembled at the construction site.Praveen R Nair, a partner at Tvasta, explains that the project employs a specially designed printer to layer construction materials, create structures as per instruction fed in.

“The mix used for the printing combines concrete, fibre, and other additives approved by government bodies,” he adds.Using this tech, a project can be completed in just 1/8th of the time traditional methods of construction would take.

“Response from the public has been remarkable. They are quickly embracing innovation,” says Praveen.  
He highlights that the 3D structures are twice as robust as traditionally built ones, and are more resilient to diverse climatic conditions.

Highlights

3D printing reduces project time by about 70% compared with traditional methods
Provides greater design versatility, and machinery can even craft artisanal patterns and sculptures
Material needs can be accurately assessed
Guarantees precision, avoids human errors  
While currently perceived as costly or premium, wider adoption is expected to lower costs

