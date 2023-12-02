Nava Kerala Sadas : LPG use in eateries near Aluva venue barred

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a session of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme slated to be held at Aluva on December 7, the police have barred eateries functioning near the private bus station from using LPG cylinders. Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) office-bearers said the notice was issued to wayside eateries and teashops where LPG cylinders are placed in the open.

“Due to security reasons, cooking by using cooking gas will not be permitted. Instead, food can be cooked at other places and sold at the restaurant on the same day,” said the notice issued by the Inspector of Police, Aluva East police station, on Thursday.

Among other security measures, the police initiated the identity verification of all employees working at shops and restaurants near the Nava Kerala Sadas venue.

“Police verification of employees working at the shop on December 7 is mandatory. After verification of the employees, a temporary identity card will be issued by Aluva East police station. For this, two passport-size photographs, identity cards and local addresses of employees should be submitted at Aluva East police station,” the notice said.

Police officers said this is a routine security precaution taken when a Z-category VIP visits a place.

“Also, there are only a few eateries in the area that are restrained from using LPG cylinders. The step was taken to avoid any mishap as thousands of people will be gathering at the place,” an officer with the Aluva East police station said.

KHRA president G Jayapal said the functioning of restaurants will not be affected. “Our members were told that the restriction has been imposed on shops like wayside eateries where LPG cylinders are placed in the open. Our members are ready to cooperate with the police. As far as the security verification of employees is concerned, KHRA strictly maintains that a copy of an employee’s Aadhaar card be submitted at the nearby police station before anyone is hired for work,” he said.

