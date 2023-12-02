Home Cities Kochi

Nava Kerala Sadas : LPG use in eateries near Aluva venue barred

Police cite security reasons; initiate identity verification of all staff working at shops and restaurants near outreach programme site

Published: 02nd December 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Gas Cylinder, LPG, LPG Gas, LPG Cylinder

For representational image (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With a session of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme slated to be held at Aluva on December 7, the police have barred eateries functioning near the private bus station from using LPG cylinders. Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) office-bearers said the notice was issued to wayside eateries and teashops where LPG cylinders are placed in the open.

“Due to security reasons, cooking by using cooking gas will not be permitted. Instead, food can be cooked at other places and sold at the restaurant on the same day,” said the notice issued by the Inspector of Police, Aluva East police station, on Thursday.

Among other security measures, the police initiated the identity verification of all employees working at shops and restaurants near the Nava Kerala Sadas venue. 

“Police verification of employees working at the shop on December 7 is mandatory. After verification of the employees, a temporary identity card will be issued by Aluva East police station. For this, two passport-size photographs, identity cards and local addresses of employees should be submitted at Aluva East police station,” the notice said.

Police officers said this is a routine security precaution taken when a Z-category VIP visits a place. 
“Also, there are only a few eateries in the area that are restrained from using LPG cylinders.  The step was taken to avoid any mishap as thousands of people will be gathering at the place,” an officer with the Aluva East police station said.

KHRA president G Jayapal said the functioning of restaurants will not be affected. “Our members were told that the restriction has been imposed on shops like wayside eateries where LPG cylinders are placed in the open. Our members are ready to cooperate with the police. As far as the security verification of employees is concerned, KHRA strictly maintains that a copy of an employee’s Aadhaar card be submitted at the nearby police station before anyone is hired for work,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nava Kerala Sadas LPG Aluva Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp