10-year-old dies after stepping on snapped power line in Kochi

Muvattupuzha Station House Officer Baiju P M said a preliminary analysis pointed to electrocution.

Published: 03rd December 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 10-year-old boy died after suspectedly stepping on a fallen power line at Mudavoor, Velloorkunnam, near Muvattupuzha on Friday. The deceased Rabbul Hussain is the son of Samiyan, a migrant labourer from Nagaon, Assam. 

The incident took place at 10.30am when Rabbul was playing close to his house, where an electric line near the Periyar Valley canal project had snapped. Local residents found the boy lying unconscious near the broken line. Though they rushed him to a private hospital in Muvattupuzha, he was declared dead. 

Muvattupuzha Station House Officer Baiju P M said a preliminary analysis pointed to electrocution. The police have approached the electrical inspectorate as part of the investigation. “We will check how the electric line broke off and fell to the ground. While the postmortem report is awaited, we are investigating all aspects of the case,” the SHO said.

