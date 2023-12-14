Home Cities Kochi

Injured Croatian brought to shore in Kochi, given treatment

Maritime Rescue Sub Centre, Kochi, coordinated the evacuation to ensure urgent medical assistance.

Published: 14th December 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Maritime Rescue Centre

Maritime Rescue Centre personnel speaking to Croatian national Nikolich Marjan who was treated in Kochi after he sustained an injury in the sea | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Croatian national, Nikolich Marjan is a crew member in Liberia registered LNG Tanker MT AL Khaznah. It was while travelling from Singapore to Das Island in UAE on Tuesday that an accident occurred and he sustained an injury on his left hand finger. The team immediately reached Kochi’s outer anchor and sought medical assistance from Kochi Coastal Police Station. 

A team led by sub-inspector Gilbert Raphael, Binu P S, Rajaneeh, Sreejith K M and boat crew Happyraj and Sudharshan, swung into action to take the injured to the shore. 

Maritime Rescue Sub Centre, Kochi, coordinated the evacuation to ensure urgent medical assistance. The 57-year-old Nikolich was taken to Renai Medcity in Kochi with the help of Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, the ship’s agent and the Cochin Port Trust. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Croatian Nikolich Marjan Kochi Coastal Police Station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp