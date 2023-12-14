Injured Croatian brought to shore in Kochi, given treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Croatian national, Nikolich Marjan is a crew member in Liberia registered LNG Tanker MT AL Khaznah. It was while travelling from Singapore to Das Island in UAE on Tuesday that an accident occurred and he sustained an injury on his left hand finger. The team immediately reached Kochi’s outer anchor and sought medical assistance from Kochi Coastal Police Station.

A team led by sub-inspector Gilbert Raphael, Binu P S, Rajaneeh, Sreejith K M and boat crew Happyraj and Sudharshan, swung into action to take the injured to the shore.

Maritime Rescue Sub Centre, Kochi, coordinated the evacuation to ensure urgent medical assistance. The 57-year-old Nikolich was taken to Renai Medcity in Kochi with the help of Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, the ship’s agent and the Cochin Port Trust. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

