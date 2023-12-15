Home Cities Kochi

Tiny, li’l powerhouse: Black garlic unveils realm of potential health benefits, check out

Rich in antioxidants, it becomes a warrior against free radicals, supporting cellular health and mitigating oxidative stress.

Published: 15th December 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Black garlic

Black garlic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the realm of culinary pleasures, black garlic has emerged as a captivating and globally cherished ingredient, transcending cultural borders and enchanting the palates of food enthusiasts. Black garlic is born through the natural ageing of whole garlic under controlled conditions, where high temperature and humidity are dependent, for several days.

The transformation happens without the addition of artificial elements. The Maillard and Browning reactions give the garlic’s distinctive dark hue and a delightful spongy, chewy texture. Ageing of garlic comes with its own set of benefits. Besides increasing the level of functional compounds in it, the method also eliminates its pungency and spicy flavour, giving a sour-sweet taste with better nutritional value.

Beyond its culinary appeal, black garlic unveils a realm of potential health benefits. Rich in antioxidants, it becomes a warrior against free radicals, supporting cellular health and mitigating oxidative stress. It also manages weight, controls blood sugar, and prevents cancer. As the world embraces this culinary treasure, black garlic continues its status as a flavourful and nutritious addition to a well-rounded lifestyle.

(Info Courtesy:Spices Board)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black garlic health benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp