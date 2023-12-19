Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones soak up the scene in Kochi

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are in Kochi for a private visit along with their son Dylan Michael Douglas and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, as a part of a tour of South India.



For Kochi Jew Eliyas Josephai (also known as Babu), it was a pleasant surprise when he saw the Doughlas family arriving at the Broadway Synagogue at Market Road on Monday.

"I had no idea that it was the famous Hollywood family coming over to the Synagogue for a visit. It was a very low-key affair and I am sure that nobody would have recognised the family as they strolled through the market," said Eliyas.



The family spent some time inside the Synagogue where Michael Douglas sang the Jewish prayer song Adonai melech, Adonai Malach, Adonai yimloch l'olam vaed...

Michael Douglas, whose father is Jewish, started identifying as a Jewish person later in life.

Central Kerala, including Kochi and Kodungallur, is supposed to have had an active Jewish trading settlement from the time of King Solomon (950 BC). Their population in Kerala swelled when some of the Jewish families expelled from Iberia (Portugal and Spain) in 1492 by the Alhambra Decree, joined their co-religionists in Kochi.

Michael, who was awarded the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI, arrived in Kochi from Coorg in Karnataka. From Kochi, the Douglas family will be travelling to Chennai.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are in Kochi for a private visit along with their son Dylan Michael Douglas and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, as a part of a tour of South India. For Kochi Jew Eliyas Josephai (also known as Babu), it was a pleasant surprise when he saw the Doughlas family arriving at the Broadway Synagogue at Market Road on Monday. "I had no idea that it was the famous Hollywood family coming over to the Synagogue for a visit. It was a very low-key affair and I am sure that nobody would have recognised the family as they strolled through the market," said Eliyas. The family spent some time inside the Synagogue where Michael Douglas sang the Jewish prayer song Adonai melech, Adonai Malach, Adonai yimloch l'olam vaed... Michael Douglas, whose father is Jewish, started identifying as a Jewish person later in life.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Central Kerala, including Kochi and Kodungallur, is supposed to have had an active Jewish trading settlement from the time of King Solomon (950 BC). Their population in Kerala swelled when some of the Jewish families expelled from Iberia (Portugal and Spain) in 1492 by the Alhambra Decree, joined their co-religionists in Kochi. Michael, who was awarded the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI, arrived in Kochi from Coorg in Karnataka. From Kochi, the Douglas family will be travelling to Chennai. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp