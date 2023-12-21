Between frames and footsteps

Parvana K B By

KOCHI: Sindhu Shyam was once a familiar face for Malayalis, having played supporting roles in iconic films such as Lohithadas’s Bhoothakkannadi, Shaji N Karun’s Vanaprastham, M T Vasudevan Nair’s Oru Cheru Punchiri, Lenin Rajendran’s Mazha, and Hari Kumar’s Swayamvarapanthal. She also did prominent roles in popular TV serials such as Vava, Stree, Ashtapadi, and Hridiya Sakshi.

Despite being well-received, Sindhu, who is also a classical dance exponent, took a hiatus from the Malayalam entertainment industry after marriage, and later settled down in Chennai. Trained in bharatnatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi and Kathakali from a young age under the guidance of gurus such as Kalamandalam Haimavathi, Kalamandalam Sujata and Kalamandalam John, Sindhu earned recognition by winning the title of Kala Thilakam at the Palakkad District Youth Festival in 1993 and 1996. Subsequently, with a post-graduation in Bharatanatyam and selection as a graded artist at Doordarshan, Sindhu seamlessly transitioned to the silver screen.

Recently, Sindhu made a comeback appearance in Kerala, gracing the stage with a Bharatanatyam performance as part of the Soorya Festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the event, Sindhu recalls acting alongside the two ‘Big Ms’ of Malayalam cinema was the most joyous phase of her cinema career. She worked with Mammootty in Bhoothakkannadi, and Mohanlal in Vanaprastham.

“It was as if I were living inside a dream. I had to pinch myself to confirm its reality. I feel eternally grateful for the opportunities because I witnessed them embodying their characters up close,” she says.

On shifting to Chennai, Sindhu took a break from acting, but ensured that her dance skills didn’t fade. Under the guidance of Bharatanatyam guru Padma Shri Chitra Visveswaran, she broadened her classical art perspective beyond the competition-focused training.

“Dance is not just a 10-minute encapsulated artform,” says Sindhu. “Beyond technical perfection, as an artist, what you portray reflects your individuality as well. One can do justice to any artform only by understanding its depths.” This shift in perspective inspired Sindhu to start a new journey. In 2010, she founded the Kalasindhu School of Bharatanatyam in Chennai, where she has been imparting traditional knowledge to hundreds of students.

“As a teacher, I am aware that every student is unique. So my approach is different for each child. I believe it’s important for teachers to consider the students’ structure and emotional level. I also bear in mind that I should also be able to deliver what the students expect, not just the other way around. Teachers should grow with the students,” she says.

Sindhu rues that traditional artforms do not enjoy the kind of patronage they once received. “The structure has changed. Many people are unaware of the original structure of traditional art forms... earlier, these art forms such as Kathakali, for instance, used to be performed for days and weeks, and people used to appreciate the shows,” she says.

“Nowadays, the attention span has shortened. No one has time. It is commonly said that those who truly enjoy and appreciate an art form contribute to its glory. Unfortunately, I’m not sure if this is still happening in today’s world.” Sindhu, however, says she is thrilled to see the Soorya Festival continuing its tradition of promoting arts. “I am back in Kerala after a long time. Regardless of performing nationally or internationally, there’s always a refreshing feeling when you come back to your hometown and perform your art,” she says.

When asked about acting, Sindhu says has been active in the Tamil serial industry of late, and is currently part of one named ‘Kizhakku Vaasal’ on Vijay TV. Any desire to return to the Malayalam industry? “A lot of beautiful Malayalam films are coming out these days. I would love to play character roles of different shades. I shall look forward to that,” she smiles.

