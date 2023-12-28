The good, bad & ugly: An overview of highs and lows of Kochi in 2023

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

2023 was a happening year for Kochi, as a few promised projects took off and several new ones were announced. TNIE reporter Aishwarya Prabhakaran presents an overview of the highs and lows of the year

Brahmapuram mess

Biomining at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard has been a non-starter. The work has now been tendered to a new agency, Bhumi Green Energy, following allegations of a scam against the CPM-led Kochi corporation for awarding the initial contract to Bengaluru-based Zonta Infratech. A major fire broke out on March 2, disrupting waste management and impacting the city for several weeks. The silver lining was Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s proposal to set up a bio-CNG waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram. The project has received cabinet approval, and the work is expected to be completed in 2024.

Night curbs

Despite all that talk about promoting nightlife in the city, Kochiites received rude jolts in the form of proposals for night curbs at Marine Drive, and in the Thrikkakara municipality area. Authorities rolled back the plans due to public outcry, labelling them illogical and regressive.

Renovation of parks

The renovation of nine parks under GCDA, due for completion by March 2023, missed the deadline. Officials maintain work is progressing and promise completion in the coming months.

JLN Stadium revamp

Renovation of the Kaloor International Stadium’s roof has been pending for long. Officials maintain that Rs 1 crore has been allocated for “roof correction”. The GCDA’s engineering wing will inspect the structure next week, and work is expected to commence in 2024. Notably, during the match between the Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the stadium last Sunday, a woman was injured after a chunk of concrete from the roof fell on her hand.

Modern abattoir

The project to set up a modern abattoir in the city has remained on paper for five years. Officials say the government has approved funding, and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board will set up the slaughterhouse at Kaloor. Tenders have been floated for construction, which is “expected to commence next year”. A technical bid of J13 crore has been approved.

Decentralized waste management

After taking flak for the Brahmapuram disaster and the rising garbage menace, the corporation successfully implemented decentralized waste management systems, akin to the Thumburmuzhi model, in several divisions. Following the Brahmapuram fire, Mayor M Anil Kumar announced that 10 divisions within corporation limits would adopt the model. Four divisions — Ravipuram, Cheranalloor, Ponnurunni, and Vennala — have shown the way.

Water Metro

Much to the delight of city folks, the Kochi Water Metro services that connect Vypeen to High Court Junction, and Vyttila to Kakkanad were launched this year. Within eight months, the Water Metro saw over 10 lakh passengers. Terminals, including South Chittoor, Fort Kochi, Cheranalloor, Eloor, Willingdon Island, Kumbalam, Kadamakudy, and Paliamthuruth, are nearing completion. Once the Cochin Shipyard delivers the remaining ferries by March, services from High Court Junction to South Chittoor and Fort Kochi will commence. Work on the Mattancherry terminal has been initiated and is expected to be completed by September 2024.

Mission 2024

Perhaps the biggest concern haunting the city has been the escalating drug use among youngsters, including schoolchildren. Senior police officers have publicly acknowledged the growing drug addiction issue in Kerala, even affecting the children of some men in uniform. Mental health experts and social observers, too, have been stressing the urgent need to curb the drug menace. They believe a comprehensive action plan must be a top priority for the powers that be in the upcoming year. Officers who spoke to TNIE also highlighted the shortage of manpower to effectively take on the narco rackets. The police should enhance patrolling without disrupting nightlife, ensuring that the public maintains confidence and trust in the system.

Kochi Metro Rail Phase II

The second phase of Kochi Metro, spanning from JLN Stadium to Infopark-Kakkanad, commenced in August, with an expected commissioning date of November 2026. The Kerala government approved funding of J378.57 crore for this 11.8-km-long elevated line, encompassing 11 stations. Meanwhile, KMRL conducted a successful trial run for the Phase 1-B extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura. The Tripunithura station is expected to open by January 2024. Officials expect an average ridership of 1 lakh commuters per day. KMRL also plans to start Phase 3 – the airport line – in 2024.

Rajendra Maidan

The iconic Rajendra Maidan underwent renovation and was reopened to the public. The open space also became Kerala’s first to embrace a ‘pet park’ concept; it allows pets to roam freely on select days. Pawsome, a community for pet parents, has been utilizing the space every Sunday evening, and the gatherings have garnered a positive response among city residents – even those who do not own pets.

Operation Breakthrough

Kochi managed to avoid waterlogging this year to a large extent, thanks to the corporation’s efforts in canal and drain cleaning, along with the successful execution of Operation Breakthrough. Although some areas witnessed waterlogging post-rainfall, the stormwater drained away within a few hours after the rain stopped. The introduction of new machines, such as suction-cum-jetting machines, and ongoing canal renovation work are expected to further alleviate waterlogging issues in the city.

Mosquito menace

The corporation’s assurances on curbing the mosquito menace in the city have come a cropper. Though J12 crore was allocated for mosquito eradication in the 2022–23 budget, the extent of utilization for the promised drive remains a question. City residents have been fuming, noting that practices such as cleaning vacant spots and drains, and fogging have not been executed effectively this year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

2023 was a happening year for Kochi, as a few promised projects took off and several new ones were announced. TNIE reporter Aishwarya Prabhakaran presents an overview of the highs and lows of the year Brahmapuram mess Biomining at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard has been a non-starter. The work has now been tendered to a new agency, Bhumi Green Energy, following allegations of a scam against the CPM-led Kochi corporation for awarding the initial contract to Bengaluru-based Zonta Infratech. A major fire broke out on March 2, disrupting waste management and impacting the city for several weeks. The silver lining was Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s proposal to set up a bio-CNG waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram. The project has received cabinet approval, and the work is expected to be completed in 2024. Night curbs Despite all that talk about promoting nightlife in the city, Kochiites received rude jolts in the form of proposals for night curbs at Marine Drive, and in the Thrikkakara municipality area. Authorities rolled back the plans due to public outcry, labelling them illogical and regressive.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Renovation of parks The renovation of nine parks under GCDA, due for completion by March 2023, missed the deadline. Officials maintain work is progressing and promise completion in the coming months. JLN Stadium revamp Renovation of the Kaloor International Stadium’s roof has been pending for long. Officials maintain that Rs 1 crore has been allocated for “roof correction”. The GCDA’s engineering wing will inspect the structure next week, and work is expected to commence in 2024. Notably, during the match between the Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the stadium last Sunday, a woman was injured after a chunk of concrete from the roof fell on her hand. Modern abattoir The project to set up a modern abattoir in the city has remained on paper for five years. Officials say the government has approved funding, and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board will set up the slaughterhouse at Kaloor. Tenders have been floated for construction, which is “expected to commence next year”. A technical bid of J13 crore has been approved. Decentralized waste management After taking flak for the Brahmapuram disaster and the rising garbage menace, the corporation successfully implemented decentralized waste management systems, akin to the Thumburmuzhi model, in several divisions. Following the Brahmapuram fire, Mayor M Anil Kumar announced that 10 divisions within corporation limits would adopt the model. Four divisions — Ravipuram, Cheranalloor, Ponnurunni, and Vennala — have shown the way. Water Metro Much to the delight of city folks, the Kochi Water Metro services that connect Vypeen to High Court Junction, and Vyttila to Kakkanad were launched this year. Within eight months, the Water Metro saw over 10 lakh passengers. Terminals, including South Chittoor, Fort Kochi, Cheranalloor, Eloor, Willingdon Island, Kumbalam, Kadamakudy, and Paliamthuruth, are nearing completion. Once the Cochin Shipyard delivers the remaining ferries by March, services from High Court Junction to South Chittoor and Fort Kochi will commence. Work on the Mattancherry terminal has been initiated and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Mission 2024 Perhaps the biggest concern haunting the city has been the escalating drug use among youngsters, including schoolchildren. Senior police officers have publicly acknowledged the growing drug addiction issue in Kerala, even affecting the children of some men in uniform. Mental health experts and social observers, too, have been stressing the urgent need to curb the drug menace. They believe a comprehensive action plan must be a top priority for the powers that be in the upcoming year. Officers who spoke to TNIE also highlighted the shortage of manpower to effectively take on the narco rackets. The police should enhance patrolling without disrupting nightlife, ensuring that the public maintains confidence and trust in the system. Kochi Metro Rail Phase II The second phase of Kochi Metro, spanning from JLN Stadium to Infopark-Kakkanad, commenced in August, with an expected commissioning date of November 2026. The Kerala government approved funding of J378.57 crore for this 11.8-km-long elevated line, encompassing 11 stations. Meanwhile, KMRL conducted a successful trial run for the Phase 1-B extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura. The Tripunithura station is expected to open by January 2024. Officials expect an average ridership of 1 lakh commuters per day. KMRL also plans to start Phase 3 – the airport line – in 2024. Rajendra Maidan The iconic Rajendra Maidan underwent renovation and was reopened to the public. The open space also became Kerala’s first to embrace a ‘pet park’ concept; it allows pets to roam freely on select days. Pawsome, a community for pet parents, has been utilizing the space every Sunday evening, and the gatherings have garnered a positive response among city residents – even those who do not own pets. Operation Breakthrough Kochi managed to avoid waterlogging this year to a large extent, thanks to the corporation’s efforts in canal and drain cleaning, along with the successful execution of Operation Breakthrough. Although some areas witnessed waterlogging post-rainfall, the stormwater drained away within a few hours after the rain stopped. The introduction of new machines, such as suction-cum-jetting machines, and ongoing canal renovation work are expected to further alleviate waterlogging issues in the city. Mosquito menace The corporation’s assurances on curbing the mosquito menace in the city have come a cropper. Though J12 crore was allocated for mosquito eradication in the 2022–23 budget, the extent of utilization for the promised drive remains a question. City residents have been fuming, noting that practices such as cleaning vacant spots and drains, and fogging have not been executed effectively this year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp