Cochin Smart Mission's Rs 40-crore LED streetlight project to be completed by June

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to brighten up city roads and reduce energy consumption, Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) will install 40,400 LED streetlights by June 2024.

The project, implemented at a cost of Rs 40 crore in the corporation limits, will help the local body lower its electricity bill to a large extent and provide well-lit streets, said mayor M Anilkumar.

On a pilot basis, CSML has installed LED lights at five locations: Vyttila area, Cochin Shipyard Road, MG Road, Venduruthy bridge, and South over bridge.

A total of 2,000 smart meters will be installed as part of the project, and the lights can be monitored at the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC-4).

They can be operated remotely. As a result of real-time monitoring, IC-4 can have malfunctioning lights replaced within 48 hours.

The new LED lights will come up on 2,263 local roads, 102 major roads, 223 minor roads, three state highways, and three national highways.

A total of 773km of road will be illuminated under the project. These lights will reduce the monthly electricity bill to Rs 29 lakh, from the previous Rs 1 crore.

“In that case, they will save around Rs 9 crore a year. Apart from that, the corporation can save Rs 2.5 crore in maintenance expenses over the first five years. Based on that calculation, the corporation will be able to save Rs 11.5 crore a year,” said Anilkumar.

“This will help reduce the financial burden on the corporation. The agreement was signed in November 2023, and the project must be completed within seven months,” he said.

According to the agreement, the private firm is responsible for operations and maintenance for up to five years and will offer a seven-year warranty on the LED lights. The mayor said the project will help control anti-social activities to an extent and also ensure a safe nightlife in the city.

CSML has already installed 3,000 LED lights in the city. “These were along Abraham Madamakal Road, Banerjee Road, Shanmukham Road, Park Avenue Road, and Durbar Hall Ground Road. After installing these lights, the electricity bill on the specific stretches dropped to Rs 73,781 from Rs 1.48 lakh, while power consumption fell to 14,785 kWh from 27,324 kWh. There was a 41% reduction in electricity consumption,” the mayor added.

