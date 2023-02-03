Ways for minimalism: Check out trending ideas for house decor  

Ann Mary Wilson By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Monochrome, simplicity, and uncluttered would be the few terms that come to one’s mind when thinking about minimalism. However, the ‘less is more’ concept is not just about placing a few pieces of furniture against a white backdrop.

According to experts, the serenity and simplicity of minimalist interiors are achieved when there is a balance between essentials, aesthetics, natural materials and light. Architects say there is a visible increase in the minimalist trend among young clients. Architect Avin Jose at JP Ventures, Tripunithura, has been noticing that some clients prefer bringing outdoor landscapes inside their homes.

“To connect interior to exterior spaces, natural materials like glass and stone are used. Large openings that let in enough natural light and provide ventilation are also in,” he says. Avin says people avoid unnecessary partitions and walls. Instead, they go for a more open feel. “After lockdown, clients have begun asking for open spaces for working out and to spend quality time with their family,” he adds.

Another trend is using natural materials. Warm minimal spaces that combine biophilic designs also increase occupant connectivity with nature. Designs that include raw materials like stone, glass, wood and textured finishes are now part of minimal home decor, says Vishnu Raj, an interior designer from Kakkanad.

“Even the courtyard spaces are also given a similar touch by including bamboo and using kadappa stones for flooring,” he says. Three or four neutral shades are used for curtains, walls, and furniture.

“Using different shades of a colour is also trending. For example, in a seating area, multiple shades of one colour are used on every piece of furniture. Also, surprisingly, people are into easy-to-install furniture. Even GI pipes are used instead of heavy wood.”

Another minimalist trend making rounds among young clients is the Bohemian style which gives importance to accessories that have mid-century to modern designs and neutral palettes like grey, white, black and wood tones.

The concept also reflects in small-sized apartments through multifunctional spaces. “A multi-utility space can combine office space and a small bed for resting. Another example is the open kitchens that connect to the dining room,” adds Avin Jose.

However, minimalism is not everyone’s cup of coffee, says Binoy K P, an architect based in Kozhikode.

“In Kerala, has become a hit among the younger crowd in Kochi and Kozhikode. However, in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram, minimalism is still an emerging concept,” he says.

Home affairs

Introducing: Weekly column on everything that makes a house a home

