Birth certificate forgery case: Officials clueless on child’s biological parents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The relatives of the Tripunithura-based couple, who were illegally raising a six-month-old girl child, handed over the baby to the Ernakulam Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday, said CWC chairperson K K Shaju.

However, even three days after the birth certificate forgery was exposed, authorities are still groping in the dark for the child’s biological parents. “We have handed over the baby to a childcare institution. The child’s safety is our priority. We will try to find her biological parents,” said Shaju.

Shaju said the child will be declared abandoned if the parents fail to appear before it in a week. “Legal actions for the adoption of the child will begin once the child is declared legally free after the procedures are over,” said the CWC chairperson.

Meanwhile, the police are probing the involvement of A Anilkumar, an administrative assistant at the superintendent’s office at the Kalamassery Medical College, in the birth certificate forgery case. Assistant commissioner of police Thrikkakara, Baby P V, said the police are investigating the case. “We don’t know how the couple got the child or from where and through who. Circle Inspector T R Santhosh and his team are investigating the case,” said Baby.

A case has been filed against Rahana, a kiosk executive in charge of registering death and birth certificates at the Kalamasserry municipality for her involvement in the case based on the statement given by the Medical College principal. Also, the Directorate of Medical Education, Thiruvananthapuram, has ordered an internal investigation under Dr Unnikrishnan V V, vice-principal, Government Medical College, Thrissur, into the case.

