Birth certificate forgery: Ernakulam CWC to issue notice to trace child’s parents

Circle inspector of Kalamasserry police station, T R  Santhosh, said that the investigation is progressing.

08th February 2023

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will issue a notification on Wednesday requesting the biological parents of the six-month-old girl child to appear before it.

CWC chairperson, K K Shaju, said that the Child Protection Unit has been directed to advertise in newspapers requesting the parents or relatives of the child to appear before CWC. “If no one reports in 30 days, the child will be declared abandoned, and we will go ahead with further legal actions,” said Shaju. He said that the child is comfortable and healthy at the childcare centre.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team is still searching for the absconding couple. Circle inspector of Kalamasserry police station, T R  Santhosh, said that the investigation is progressing.

“We have found that the address given by the couple while applying for the birth certificate was fake. We are trying to trace the couple,” said Santhosh. He said that more details will be available as the investigation progresses.

