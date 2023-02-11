Grand plans on anvil as GCDA looks to transform Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on Friday unveiled multiple projects for the city under different categories, including basic infrastructure development, sustainable development, innovative programmes, good governance projects and capacity building. Some of the showpiece projects for the city, which will be launched in the 2023-24 financial year, include the opening of the renovated Rajendra Maidan in April this year, the facelifted Changampuzha park, She Hostel near Ernakulam South Railway Station, and the renovation of Kaloor market. Announcing this, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, who released a 2022-23 report, added that “the development of these projects is at different stages”.

Rajendra Maidan

The renovated Rajendra Maidan will be opened to the public on February 14 at 5.30 pm. Minister for local self-government M B Rajesh will inaugurate the event, while the minister for industries, law and coir P Rajeeve will open the historically significant Rajendra Maidan.

Changampuzha Park

On the renovation of the Changampuzha Park, a venue for various cultural activities in the city, Pillai said Cochin Smart Mission Limited is spending `4.17 crore for the park.

Toilets

Pillai also assured that the construction of toilet blocks, an urgent need of the city, will be completed by May 31. As part of the project, six toilets will be built in three different parts of the city -- three near Marine Drive, two near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and one on Shihab Thangal road. The CSML will provide Rs 2 crore to build modern toilets of 50 square metres.

Women’s safety

Also, to ensure women’s safety in the city, Pillai said GCDA has proposed a plan for building She Hostel near Ernakulam south railway station. In addition to this, GCDA has proposed the establishment of a women’s fitness centre to promote fitness among women. A total of Rs 3.5 crore has been allocated from the GCDA fund for the completion of the project.

Kaloor market

The project to renovate Kaloor market will be completed within a few months, Pillai said. CSML has allocated Rs 5.87 crore for the project. Moreover, the GCDA official informed that the Authority has proposed two trade centres in High Court Junction and Kakkanad by facilitating investment.

Relocate P&T families

The Authority is joining hands with the Life Mission project to relocate 82 families in the P&T colony.

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on Friday unveiled multiple projects for the city under different categories, including basic infrastructure development, sustainable development, innovative programmes, good governance projects and capacity building. Some of the showpiece projects for the city, which will be launched in the 2023-24 financial year, include the opening of the renovated Rajendra Maidan in April this year, the facelifted Changampuzha park, She Hostel near Ernakulam South Railway Station, and the renovation of Kaloor market. Announcing this, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, who released a 2022-23 report, added that “the development of these projects is at different stages”. Rajendra Maidan The renovated Rajendra Maidan will be opened to the public on February 14 at 5.30 pm. Minister for local self-government M B Rajesh will inaugurate the event, while the minister for industries, law and coir P Rajeeve will open the historically significant Rajendra Maidan. Changampuzha Park On the renovation of the Changampuzha Park, a venue for various cultural activities in the city, Pillai said Cochin Smart Mission Limited is spending `4.17 crore for the park. Toilets Pillai also assured that the construction of toilet blocks, an urgent need of the city, will be completed by May 31. As part of the project, six toilets will be built in three different parts of the city -- three near Marine Drive, two near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and one on Shihab Thangal road. The CSML will provide Rs 2 crore to build modern toilets of 50 square metres. Women’s safety Also, to ensure women’s safety in the city, Pillai said GCDA has proposed a plan for building She Hostel near Ernakulam south railway station. In addition to this, GCDA has proposed the establishment of a women’s fitness centre to promote fitness among women. A total of Rs 3.5 crore has been allocated from the GCDA fund for the completion of the project. Kaloor market The project to renovate Kaloor market will be completed within a few months, Pillai said. CSML has allocated Rs 5.87 crore for the project. Moreover, the GCDA official informed that the Authority has proposed two trade centres in High Court Junction and Kakkanad by facilitating investment. Relocate P&T families The Authority is joining hands with the Life Mission project to relocate 82 families in the P&T colony.