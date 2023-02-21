Glitches, hitches mar ‘Mission Mother Tongue’

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malayali -- aka ‘Gafoor ka dost’ at times -- is an omnipresent force all over the world. Perhaps this is what’s fueling the growing interest in Malayalam among foreigners.

The internet is filled with people, from the US to Japan, trying their best to master tongue-twisty Malayalam phrases, much to the delight of native speakers.

Though a recent phenomenon, it has grown in leaps and bounds, making it seem that more people are learning Malayalam abroad than in Kerala.

Some of the credit deservingly belongs to Malayalam Mission, which was set up in 2005 to promote the language among the expatriate community.

In addition to catering for the needs of the Malayali community, the mission has also become a conduit for foreigners to learn Malayalam.

However, this latest interest in Malayalam, as observed on the internet, is a missed opportunity for the mission.

The few TNIE has spoken to underline that more work needs to be done at the mission to make it more visible amid all the chatter.

According to Puducherry native Salila, Malayalam Mission is very slow to get back to those who reach out to them, expressing an interest in learning Malayalam.

“My son’s fiancee, a Belgium citizen, had contacted the mission in hopes of learning Malayalam. But she didn’t get a reply. That was very unfortunate,” she says.

Aparna John, from the US, too, experienced a similar problem. According to her, the mission and its efforts are not visible - offline and online.

“My husband Tom was interested in learning Malayalam. But there weren’t many avenues to learn the language. We only learned about the Malayalam Mission’s lessons very late,” says Aparna.

Part of why the mission’s details are not very visible is that they don’t advertise it, but this does not mean that work at the mission has stalled. In fact, the mission is thriving. According to a spokesperson, mission chapters are inaugurated at new places every other day.

“We never advertise. Our presence and the courses we offer are spread by way of mouth alone. Malayali associations are our messengers,” the official adds.

Sreenivas N V, a secretary at the Delhi chapter, explains that the mission is “run by volunteers”. “In places where we have enough volunteers, all help is given to learning Malayalam,” he says.

Trouble brews

What is perhaps proving a major roadblock to the mission’s success is the tussle between the director and the members of the administration committee, especially the Delhi chapter. Things have escalated to such a height that members have shot off a letter against the director Murugan Kattakada to the chief minister, highlighting the problems.

“The issue is not the Delhi chapter alone. It is the same everywhere else. Only we are raising our voices,” says Sreenivas. The chapters allege a lack of coordination between the director and the committee members. The members are apparently unaware of the programmes and initiatives the Malayalam Mission undertakes.

Another allegation is that the activities planned and executed by the mission do not consider the suggestions put forward by the expatriates. However, according to the spokesperson of the Malayalam Mission, such rumblings happen in any organisation.

“When the organisation grows in size, it becomes difficult to cater to every one. This leads to discontent. That is what is happening right now,” he says.

