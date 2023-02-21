Home Cities Kochi

‘Work on Metro to Infopark will begin in March’: Loknath Behera

TNIE catches up with Loknath Behera, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd MD and former DGP, for a quick chat

Published: 21st February 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

What is the current status of KMRL’s second phase of Metro from JLN to Infopark?
The civil work on the stretch will start by March 25.

What is the fare/non-fare revenue ratio at KMRL?
We have an ideal ratio of 60:40. However, we plan to increase our non-fare revenue ratio by the next financial year.

When will KMRL launch the Water Metro?
We will announce the date soon.

What do you like the most about Kochi?
Kochi is blessed with waterbodies, and I love that. Also, it is a cosmopolitan city.
 
What do you like to do in your free time? Any hobbies?
To tell you the truth, I do not get any free time. But I like photography and painting. One of my paintings is exhibited at the Biennale. These days, I am more inclined to read books related to management and technology.

