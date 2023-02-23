Home Cities Kochi

‘Flat owners will get full ownership right of land’: Revenue Minister

In this regard, COFVOAK had given representations to the government earlier.

Published: 23rd February 2023 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

K Rajan

Revenue Minister K Rajan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Owners of apartments in flat and villa complexes in Kerala will have the full ownership right with Thandaper number of the land in which the building and its common amenities are built, said Revenue Minister K Rajan, in his meeting with the office-bearers of Consortium of Flat and Villa Owners Association, Kerala (COFVOAK).

As per the current rule, land tax for flats is being paid by individual flat owners under undivided share ownership on behalf of the landlord (the builder) who holds the title deed of the whole land. Also in the current situation, in most of the condominiums, the title deed of the common area which includes recreation amenities, multi-level car park, is not transferred to the owners or to the respective owners’ associations. In this regard, COFVOAK had given representations to the government earlier.

A release by COFVOAK said the minister promised to make necessary decisions and if needed a new law shall be brought in to facilitate the same by coordinating with respective departments. He also said that it is a natural right of the people who have invested in flats and villas in gated communities across Kerala.

COFVOAK Kerala state chairman Saju Abraham, treasurer Thomas Kadavan, vice-chairman Georgekutty Kariyanapally, and internal auditor Reshma Johnson attended the meeting held at the minister’s office in Thiruvananthapuram.

