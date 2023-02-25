Kerala Blasters’ initiative all set for FMCG market foray 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: House of KBFC, an FMCG initiative of Kerala Blasters FC, is all set to foray into the FMCG market with its new range of banana chips. The brand ‘Kravin’ will be sold in four different flavours (Classic Salted, Peri-Peri, Spanish Tango Tomato, Sour Cream, and Onion) across Kerala.

Commenting on the launch of the first product under the House of KBFC, its director Nikhil Bhardwaj said they are excited to offer a product that celebrates the flavours and traditions of Kerala. ‘Kravin’ banana chips are handcrafted using traditional methods and locally sourced ingredients.

“The recipe is a perfect balance of sweetness and crunchiness, offering an authentic and irresistible taste of Kerala. We are confident that people will love this snack as much as we do. Our debut product is banana chips, a beloved snack that embodies the richness and diversity of Kerala’s culinary heritage,” Nikhil said.

The product, during its initial launch, will be available in two different sizes- 25 grams and 50 grams.

“What sets ‘Kravin’ apart is our commitment to involving our fans as distributors of the product. We believe that the success of our brand is a collaborative effort, and we want our fans to be a part of our journey every step of the way. By becoming ‘Kravin’ distributors, our fans can play an active role in promoting the delicious taste of Kerala with the world,” he added.

