Home Cities Kochi

New record as nearly 1.23 lakh ride Kochi metro on New Year’s Eve  

The Kochi metro extended timings up to 1am to make the commute easy and safe for people who are attending the new year celebrations late into the night.

Published: 02nd January 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail recorded its highest footfall and revenue of the year 2022 on new year’s eve. According to KMRL, a total of 1,22,897 people commuted on the metro rail after it extended the services till 1 am, considering the late-night travel in the city following the New Year celebrations.

The Kochi metro extended timings up to 1 am to make the commute easy and safe for people who are attending the new year celebrations late into the night. Officials said Kochi metro has been clocking over 1 lakh commuters on days when the city hosts Indian Super League (ISL) football with home team Kerala Blasters playing. 

The second-highest ridership for 2022 was on June 17, 2022, the foundation day of KMRL. On that day, the metro saw a ridership of 1,12,628. And the third-highest footfall was recorded on December 26, 2022, when its ridership touched 1,12,521. “Both the revenue and footfalls hit a record on new year’s eve. Since December 26, the ridership has been crossing 90,000/day on all days,” said the KMRL spokesperson.

It was on September 12, 2019, that the metro crossed the one-lakh ridership for the first time. That was immediately after the inauguration of the new stretch from Maharaja’s College Ground to Thykoodam on September 3, 2019. Before Covid, the metro ridership had crossed the one-lakh mark at least three times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail New Year celebrations
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp