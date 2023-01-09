Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to celebrate Yesudas’ birthday as he turns 83

Yesudas Academy is all set to celebrate the  birthday of the legendary singer K.J Yesudas on Friday, the 10th of January, as he turns 83.

Playback singer K.J Yesudas.(Express Photo by BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Yesudas Academy is all set to celebrate the  birthday of the legendary singer K.J Yesudas on Friday, the 10th of January, as he turns 83. The function will be held at the Azeezia Convention Centre, Padivattom. Actor Mammooty will inaugurate the event by releasing ‘Thanichonnukanal’, the latest music album by Yesudas at 10 am. State Minister P Rajeeve, MP Hibi Eden, District Collector Renu Raj IAS, ADGP Ajith Kumar and other personalities will attend the ceremony.

The singer and his wife will attend the event online from Dallas, USA and interact with the audience. He will also deliver an anti-drug message to the public.  Around 50 playback singers, including his son Vijay Yesudas, Unni Menon, M G Sreekumar and Sudeep Kumar, will sing a series of songs greeting Yesudas. Artists, classmates, friends and prominent personalities from the fields of music, literature and politics fields too will attend the function. 

