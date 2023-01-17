‘2023 will see several projects take off’, says Ernakulam District Collector

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

The past few years have been challenging ones for the incumbent collectors of Ernakulam, with the district administration having to deal with natural calamities such as cyclones and floods, and medical crises such as the Nipah scare and the pandemic, of course.

Now, 2023 appears to be the year for a comeback, especially in terms of development. And the new district collector, Renu Raj, is optimistic that several projects will get the much-needed booster shots this year.

Amid her busy schedule hearing public grievances and planning key projects, the collector takes time out for an interaction with TNIE.

Excerpts:

What are your major expectations for 2023?

I am looking forward to a year that is free from Covid, lockdowns, floods and other disasters, so that we can concentrate on developmental projects. 2023 will be crucial for Kochi, as several projects are set to take off this year. Land acquisition, public consultation, and social impact assessment studies for these projects will be held this year.

Waterlogging has been a major issue faced by Kochi. Any relief in sight?

Yes, it is a major concern. We have initiated several measures, including Operation Breakthrough, to prevent waterlogging in the city. But some more roadblocks need to be cleared. Complex, technical issues related to draining the water out to the backwaters need to be sorted. We are focusing on that.

What’s the status of projects such as Gift City and Bliss City that were announced some years ago?

Several such projects are in the initial stages – some in the concept stage, others have already started. Bliss City, Water Metro, and Sports city are the prime projects. Land acquisition and other processes for the Bliss City project are going at the right pace.

What is the present status of the Kochi Metro phase II expansion?

The expansion of the Kochi Metro is an ambitious project, as it is linked to the IT hub. It would be a major lifeline, once it is connected to Infopark. Land acquisition is progressing in full swing. After that, we will start awarding the work contracts. By the middle of the year, works such as piling will begin. There are no hurdles at present; we expect to get the necessary clearances for the project at the earliest.



Over the years, Kochi has witnessed several development projects. But there has been utter failure on the waste management front. What is happening to the waste treatment project at Brahmapuram?

We are planning to find a final solution to Kochi’s waste woes, and we are moving in the right direction. There were several technical issues related to the Brahmapuram plant. The agency that was entrusted with the task of recycling legacy waste was removed, as they failed to carry out the work on time. A new agency has been given the work now. Construction can begin only after removing the legacy waste from the site. We hope to start work soon. Furthermore, waste collection from households and hotels needs to be more effective. Even now, many people do not follow waste segregation. This has to change.

Are there any plans to set up an alternative waste treatment plant?

No, we have no such plans. Sewage treatment plants (STPs) are what we need now. The proposal to construct a few STPs is under consideration. Latest technology would be used for the same.

A few days ago, about 500kg of rotten meat was seized from a house near Kalamassery. Even after several incidents, the stale food menace continues. What’s the solution?

We are conducting a drive – with a new approach – covering eateries across the district. With the help of food safety and other departments, a grading system will be implemented. If that becomes a reality, the public will get a clear idea about the outlets. Restaurant owners will be forced to ensure their premises and food are hygienic.

Another perennial menace are the potholes. Also, the evident lack of interdepartmental coordination – between PWD and Kerala Water Authority, for instance – has been frustrating. What’s your plan to tackle this?

The maintenance and construction of major roads are mostly vested with the PWD. The rest of the roads are owned by the corporation, GCDA (Greater Cochin Development Authority) and GIDA (Greater Islands Development Authority). The sanction of repair and construction work of PWD roads has to come from the government level; work can start only after that. Based on the previous year’s experience, we are taking precautionary measures to expedite the repair process. A preparatory meeting will be convened this month to urge the agencies concerned to advance the works.

The annual Pappanji burning tradition in Fort Kochi created a stampede-like situation, and the administration drew criticism from various quarters. What solution do you propose?

Since the Pappanji ritual is part of a long tradition, it cannot be banned in a day. Moreover, Fort Kochi residents are emotionally attached to it. Keeping all these in mind, we are planning to conduct the festival in a new way. As per the plan, the ritual will be held on different beaches, such as Vypeen, Kuzhuppilly, and Cherai. If we do so, we will be able to avoid overcrowding in Fort Kochi. A discussion with the people’s representatives and the Carnival committee needs to be held before taking a final decision.

Rising drug use among the youth has been a worrying concern. As district collector, what are your plans to curb this menace?

A campaign titled ‘Vimukthi’ under the excise department is in full swing. We have also planned video messages for students and their parents. Kudubmashree, panchayats and officials concerned have been instructed to make drug menace a discussion point at the household level. We will also be invoking Kerala Antisocial Activities (Prevention) Act against those involved in drug cases. The police and excise have been instructed to enhance vigil, especially in the hotspots.

Several road construction works are already progressing in the district under the NHAI. Though the Kodungalloor-Edappally widening was announced some years ago, the construction is yet to commence. How long does the public have to wait?

Land acquisition for the project is in the final stage. Currently, demolition of buildings is going on; we will complete it this month. The Angamaly-Kundannoor NH project is on track, and construction work will be kicked off soon.

Even though the government has upgraded Cochin Medical College as a government medical college, the hospital still lacks several facilities. Since you are from a medical background (doctor), what are your visions for the medical college?

Several areas need to be improved at Ernakulam Medical College. A proper study of service delivery and infrastructure needs to be conducted. A meeting to discuss the vital facilities that are needed will be called soon. We will also seek opinions from experts at other medical colleges to enhance the facilities here. People will see several positive changes at the hospital this year.

Despite the large number of patients visiting Ernakulam General Hospital, the facility’s development does not seem to be going in the right direction. Is there anything planned for the new year?

Yes, we will be upgrading it into a premier institution.

The Covid threat has been looming again. Ernakulam is probably the most vulnerable district. What’s your plan of action?

Since there are no guidelines from the government, we cannot implement restrictions. However, the health department has been directed to ensure sanitisers and masks at public gatherings. So far, everything is under control. At present, dengue and leptospirosis are posing a threat. A mass campaign has already been launched in vulnerable areas.



