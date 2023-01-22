Lifeline Hospital doctor Cyriac Pappachan enters record book

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Cyriac Pappachan, head of the gynaec laparoscopy department of Lifeline Hospital, Adoor, has entered the Asia Book of Records by successfully removing 4.420kg multiple fibroid uterus through laparoscopy (minimally invasive surgery keyhole surgery). The surgery was done on December 29. This is a landmark achievement because the uterus was the size of a term baby in the abdomen. The weight of a normal uterus is only 60-70g. The surgery took six hours, including specimen retrieval through four keyhole incisions. The team comprising Dr Roshni Subhash, Dr Koothan U T, Dr Nirpin Cletus, Dr Sabeena Savath, Dr Sreelatha B and Dr Mathew Kunummen and nurses Ms Sheena Mathew and Ms Samsi Sebastian assisted the doctor in the surgery.