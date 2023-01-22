Home Cities Kochi

Lifeline Hospital doctor Cyriac Pappachan enters record book

The surgery took six hours, including specimen retrieval through four keyhole incisions.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Cyriac Pappachan, head of the gynaec laparoscopy department of Lifeline Hospital, Adoor, has entered the Asia Book of Records by successfully removing 4.420kg multiple fibroid uterus through laparoscopy (minimally invasive surgery keyhole surgery). 

The surgery was done on December 29. This is a landmark achievement because the uterus was the size of a term baby in the abdomen. The weight of a normal uterus is only 60-70g. The surgery took six hours, including specimen retrieval through four keyhole incisions.

The team comprising Dr Roshni Subhash, Dr Koothan U T, Dr Nirpin Cletus, Dr Sabeena Savath, Dr Sreelatha B and Dr Mathew Kunummen and nurses Ms Sheena Mathew and Ms Samsi Sebastian assisted the doctor in the surgery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp