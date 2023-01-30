Home Cities Kochi

200 tribal youths from five states get a slice of Kerala

“In our village, people don’t go for higher studies. After schooling, they join their family members in farming. So there is no need for colleges,” said Ranjan.

Published: 30th January 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

200 tribal youths

Youth representing different states in their traditional dress

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty-year-old Ranjan Kumar Ram, who came all the way from the Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, was stunned seeing a college lab for the first time in his life. He was in Kerala from January 23 as part of the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme. In his lifetime, he has never got a chance to see a science lab in a college. 

“In our village, people don’t go for higher studies. After schooling, they join their family members in farming. So there is no need for colleges,” said Ranjan. He said that nobody is working for a company or in a government office in his village. “We lack proper guidance as well. So I was really happy to visit a college, its library, laboratory and other infrastructure in Kerala,” he replied while asked about his experience. Also, he said that the education system in Kerala is impressive. 

Not only Ranjan, but 200 youths from five different states who participated in the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme had similar stories to share. The Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (TYEP) was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Youths of five states Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana, participated in the seven-day programme being held in Kochi from January 23 to 29. 

Youth performing Odissi dance at the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme

Ankit Kajur, another youth from Jharkhand, also backed Ranjan’s point saying that compared to the health system in Jharkhand, Kerala’s health sector is far more advanced. “In our place, if we require medical treatment, we will have to travel a lot. Here in Kerala, health facilities are good. We saw many hospitals in the city,” Ankit said. 

The youths were impressed by the development and infrastructure in Kerala as well. Dileep Kumar, a boy from Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, said that he found Kerala, its people, geography and culture beautiful. “In Kerala, we got a chance to see a developed city. I am seeing a sea and shipyard for the first time,” said Dileep.  

The stories are not just about city infrastructure and education and health system here. These youth have stories of struggles to tell as well. They spoke about the struggles they go through in their native places, as many places are under Naxalite control. Savita Pungati, a 19-year-old girl from Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, said that, of late, the government is providing facilities like education and health services.

But it is not effective as in Kerala. “Ours is a Naxal-affected area, the government is providing all facilities to improve the lives of people in the villages. But not in a proper way,” Savita said. During the seven-day programme, inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the group visited colleges, and were involved in social and cultural activities.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
200 tribal youths Tribal Youth Exchange Programme Kerala
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp