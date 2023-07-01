Home Cities Kochi

Benny Behanan puts Congress in a spot with decision to move ED and CBI

The leadership is of the view that approaching central agencies against the LDF is a policy matter that should be first discussed with the Congress and then the UDF leaderships. 

Published: 01st July 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

MP Benny Behanan

Senior Congress MP Benny Behanan. (File photo| EPS)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress leadership in the state has found itself in a spot of bother after Benny Behanan announced his decision to approach central agencies seeking an investigation into Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over recent revelations by a former Deshabhimani journalist. 

Cutting across factions, there’s a strong feeling in Congress that Benny’s statement has put the party and the UDF on the defensive.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Benny declared that he would approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI over claims by former Deshabhimani associate editor Sakthidharan that he was involved in counting and moving over Rs 2 crore in cash received on behalf of a senior CPM leader. Sakthidharan was later removed from the party and the daily for anti-party activities.

Benny said he decided to approach central agencies since the police had not taken any action on his complaint to the state police chief.  However, key ‘A and I’ group leaders, who wished to remain anonymous, told TNIE that Benny made the announcement without consulting the party leadership. 
“Benny’s statement is not in the best interests of the party.

There should have been a consultation before he met the press,” they said. The leadership is of the view that approaching central agencies against the LDF is a policy matter that should be first discussed with Congress and then the UDF leadership. 

Although Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and state Congress president K Sudhakaran was available for consultation, Benny chose to go solo. The Congress game plan should have been to put the state government under pressure by getting a case registered based on Benny’s complaint to the DGP and forcing the CM to respond to the allegations. 

“The Congress has put the ball in the government’s court. Now, we were awaiting their response. But Benny’s action has put the party in a corner,” a senior leader said. 

TAGS
Benny Behanan Congress Pinarayi Vijayan
