Disaster management: CBSE schools in district to be divided into 4 zones

KOCHI: With the monsoon gaining strength, the district disaster management authority led by the collector has decided to monitor the safety initiatives implemented in schools. As a part of the initiative, a meeting of the heads of different sections of education departments (both school and collegiate education), the state coordinator CBSE, the fire and rescue services department and the police were called on Tuesday at the collectorate.

According to education department sources, safety protocols are already in place in the institutions coming under the state education department. “However, it is not so in the case of CBSE schools. There is no proper monitoring mechanism for these institutions. Taking into consideration the lack of such a facility, the CBSE state coordinator proposed certain measures that have been approved for implementation,” sources said.

Explaining the measures that will be implemented by the CBSE schools in the district, Indira Rajan, the state coordinator for CBSE schools, said, “At the meeting, I put forth a proposal which was to divide around 210 CBSE schools in the district into four-zones and then appoint two people per zone to monitor the safety measures being implemented by the institutions.” Meanwhile, the collector issued strict instructions to officials to fell dangerous trees near schools.

‘Set up help desks in edu offices, schools’

The government has directed setting up of help desks in schools and educational offices for providing rain-related information to students and parents.

In schools, the help desk facility will be operational from 8 am till the end of school hours and in offices, it will function during office hours.

The contact numbers will be publicised among parents and students, General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office informed.

Details of help desks operational at various deputy director of education (DDE) offices and at the director of general education office are:

T’Puram - 0471 2472302 / 2472732

Kollam - 0474 - 2792957

Alappuzha- 0477 - 2252908

Pathanamthitta - 0469 2600181

Idukki - 0486 - 2222996

Kottyam - 0481 2583095

Ernakulam - 0484 2422210

Thrissur - 0487 2360810

Malappuram - 0483 - 2734888

Palakkad - 0491 - 2505469

Kozhikode - 0495 - 2722297

Wayanad - 0493 6202593

Kannur - 0497 - 2705149

Kasaragod - 04994 - 255033

DGE office - 0471 2580510, 508

