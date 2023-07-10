Permanent solution to waterlogging is ‘a click away’ in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the backs of successfully preventing waterlogging in the city even after 3-4 days of continuous rain, the flood monitoring committee, a WhatsApp group of 24 persons, including the district collector, is set to solve the issue permanently.

Now, the group has decided to expand their activities by involving engineers to solve drawbacks in the construction of drainages, bridges, etc., that cause waterlogging. The group now recommends digging slurry pits inside big drains, which have to be cleaned regularly, and installing metal traps inside drains to trap floating waste like bottles, plastic covers, and other debris.

Manoj Kumar, the secretary of the Kerala Merchant’s Chamber and a member of the group, said that the group has helped intensify the activities of Operation Breakthrough. “There is discussion in the group every day. Once the officials are informed, they inspect and direct to clear the block immediately. The railway culverts were cleaned first. Thus we could solve 50% of the water logging issues. We could even remove the accumulated waste from many areas,” said Manoj.

There are no water logging issues reported in M G Road, Perandoor, St Vincent Road, Pachalam - Ayyappankavu area or Railway Compound this year even after three to four days of continuous rain, Manoj pointed out. Manoj said the group provided the public with a platform to raise their issues and questions about waterlogging. “The public did not know whom to approach or where to complain. The group helped the people to raise such issues near their location,” he said, adding that the group will continue to work to solve the waterlogging issue in the city even in the future.

The flood monitoring committee is a WhatsApp group created with officials like the district collector and amicus curiae to stay informed about Operation Breakthrough, a project launched to mitigate the issue in the city. Started with 16 people, the group helps keep officials informed about the status of the work and where operations are currently underway.

