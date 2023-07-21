'Sofar', so good; restoring the tradition of live music gigs

Nehla Salil By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic robbed us of many things, including the tradition of live music gigs. Thankfully, Sofar Sounds is breathing life back into this cherished tradition with its musical events.

For those of you who are yet to hear about Sofar Sounds, they are a global collective that handpicks artists across genres to play at secret locations around the world. It has chapters in over 400 cities, including Kochi.

Sofar invites one to experience live music in ways big concerts cannot offer. Not only is the location kept a secret until a few hours before the event, but the lineup as well. This helps the audience to not hold premeditated notions of what the event is going to sound like. At the venue, the audience is immersed in a range of genres, including jazz, classical, and even spoken word.

This veil of secrecy around the gigs helps draw a diverse crowd of music lovers across different age ranges. The cosy setting also means you can go up to the artist and tell them how much their set meant to you.

“My priority is curating a unique experience for the audience. They come to Sofar under the impression that they will hear something new. We try to incorporate regional as well as pan-Indian sounds,” says Abdul Manaf, the Kochi chapter lead and curator.

During a recent Sofar event, Kashmiri artist Ahmed Parvez delivered a powerful and politically charged musical performance in his native language on a Fort Kochi rooftop. “Being at a Sofar event must be a cherished moment. We ensure that our events are not generic,” Manaf adds. With around seven years of experience in the music industry, Manaf was instrumental in reviving Sofar’s activities in Kochi after it came to a halt during the 2018 floods.

Sofar Kochi’s July event was held at the Dive bar in Kakkanad. It was a beautiful sonic blend with notes of jazz, electric sitar, and threadbare acoustic melodies. The first set was by Pune-based Varun Nimbolkar, whose fusion of sitar and trippy electronic beats rocked the audience into a reverie.

Following Varun’s cerebral soundscape, the atmosphere shifted to embrace the ambient melodies of the magnetic duo Tabby and Sanjai. The last set of the night was performed by Varshita Ramesh, who goes by the on-stage name Huyana. She set the stage on fire with her single ‘Anxious Attachment’.

Huyana’s unique sound, heavily influenced by jazz and R&B, transported the audience back to the nostalgic ambience of vintage cigar lounges. Sofar’s auditory delights cost just Rs 500 per head. The events happen on the first Sunday of every month and the updates can be found on Sofar’s website and Instagram page.

