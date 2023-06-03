Home Cities Kochi

Chief of Naval Staff interacts with cadets of Saudi academy in Kochi

The cadets shared their training experiences with Admiral Harikumar and said it was their first ever sailing onboard any warship.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar interacting with a Royal Saudi Naval Force cadet at Kochi Naval Base on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Acknowledging the assistance provided by Saudi Arabia during the recent evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar said both India and Saudi Arabia share similar views on maritime security and ensuring safe and secure seas in the region. The admiral was interacting with the cadets from King Fahd Naval Academy of Saudi Arabia, who were undergoing sea training at Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Thursday.

A batch of 55 from the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) along with five directing staff have arrived in Kochi for the sea training.

The cadets shared their training experiences with Admiral Harikumar and said it was their first ever sailing onboard any warship. During the discussions, the directing staff expressed their appreciation for the high-quality training and exposure that they received onboard the Indian Navy ships. 

Welcoming the RSNF delegation in India, Admiral Harikumar reaffirmed that the maiden training of the Saudi cadets in India holds testimony to the growing friendship between the two countries.

Emphasising the close relations and cooperation between the two Navies, he said the joint exercises, staff talks and training exchanges with the RSNF have progressed well over the years and signifies the strong bond between the two Navies. 

