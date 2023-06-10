Pack it with love: Here are some ideas of fuzz-free recipes for little ones

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Well, the school days are back again. The everyday morning scene of parents, especially mothers, hurrying to send their children off to school is now part of the daily routine. The usual morning breakfast menu of scrambled eggs with toast, a boiled egg with a glass of milk or dosa with chutney/sambar has few takers among the children.

Experts put forth easy-peasy healthy breakfasting for the little ones. According to celebrity dietitian and nutritionist Lekshmy Manish from Thiruvananthapuram, the need for a nutritious breakfast has to be addressed.

“Unlike earlier, every family has working parents. Now cooking traditional breakfasts, which are rich in nutrients, is not possible for all. That is why we need to look for other options to substitute them. It is said that for a five-year-old kid, 20 grams of daily protein is needed and for a 13-15-year-old, it is 30-35 grams. Also, one should eat breakfast within 1-2 hours of waking up,” she says.

Lekshmy adds that children should never compromise breakfast as it will result in poor brain development and growth. The dietician also warns the parents about fad diets circulating on social media, including eliminating gluten. Nutritious breakfast will aid the cognitive ability of children, she adds.

“Protein, iron, calcium and omega should be part of their morning diet. For those who hate boiled eggs, go for omelettes prepared using chopped veggies, leafy vegetables, and a slice of cheese. Fruit smoothies without added sugar is another option. All of these are filling and nutritious. Vegetable soups are also a good choice. Also, avoid sugary juices. Fruit-vegetable juices like watermelon-carrot are also an energising breakfast drink,” she says. Home chef and parent of a 14-year-old, Priya Kolassery says she has made new versions of traditional breakfasts for her daughter.

“I usually give her steamed dishes as tiffin. For breakfast, stuffed ragi dosa is one of her favourites. Salads made from flavoured yoghurt and granola bars are also a good option. As every school has canteens, it would be great if school authorities replace bottled juices with fresh ones or tender coconut water,” she concludes.

Mughlai paratha

Ingredients

Wheat flour: 2cup

Oil/ghee: 2tbsp+extra

Sugar: 1/2tsp

Salt: 3/4tsp

Warm milk: 1/4 cup

Water: 1/2 cup +extra if needed

For filling

Chicken: 250g (minced or

finely chopped)

Oil: 2 tbsp

Onion: 2 (chopped)

Ginger garlic paste: 1 tbsp

Green chilli: 1

Tomato: 2 (chopped)

Chilli powder: 2tsp

Coriander powder: 1tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/4tsp

Pepper: 1/2tsp

Cumin: 1/4tsp

Garam masala: 1/2tsp

Coriander leaves: 2-3tbsp

Egg: 2

Preparation of the filling

Heat oil, add onion and fry till transparent, add ginger and garlic paste. Sauté till the raw smell leaves. Add tomatoes, salt and masala. Add chicken and cook till done. Let it cool. Add coriander leaves, eggs and keep aside.

Method

Combine flour, sugar and salt. Rub the oil into the flour mixture. Gradually add milk and water and knead into a smooth dough. Apply ghee on top. Keep it covered for 1-2 hrs. Knead the whole dough again. Roll out into small puri, apply ghee or oil, and sprinkle some flour. Fold into a square. Roll into big chapattis. Keep 2-3 tbsp filling, and fold the sides to form a square. Cook on hot tawa till done.

Multi grains and millet pancake

By chef Kalesh K S, CROWNE PLAZA

Ingredients

Refined flour: 1/4 cup

Whole wheat flour: 1/4 cup

Oats: 1/4 cup (crushed)

Ragi flour: ¼ cup

Quinoa flour: ¼ cup

Brown sugar: 2 tablespoon

Baking powder: 1 teaspoon

Salt: 1/4 teaspoon

Milk: 1 cup

Egg: 1

Sunflower oil: 2 teaspoons

Optional toppings: Fresh berries, maple syrup, whipped cream and butter

Method

In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Add milk, egg and oil, and mix well using a whisk. Pour the batter using a ladle onto a greased hot griddle. Turn when bubbles form on top; cook until the second side is golden brown. Serve with optional toppings.

Stuffed raggi dosa pocket

By Priya Kolassery, home chef

Ingredients

Raggi powder: 1/3 cup

Wheat flour: 4 tablespoon

Egg: 1

Salt: To taste

For filling:

Ripe banana: 1

Jaggery: as per taste

Grated coconut: a handful

Method

For dosa batter, mix raggi, wheat flour, egg and salt with water till it becomes a liquid consistency. For making the fillings, add jaggery, grated coconut and minced or cut banana pieces, mix well and keep it aside. In a hot tawa, pour the dosa batter and spread it well. Once it gets cooked, sprinkle ghee on top of it and add the filling to the dosa. Now, fold the dosa into the shape of a post cover. Serve hot.

Wheat and oats cupcakes

Ingredients

Atta: 4 tablespoon

Flax seed: 1 tsp

Sugar: 75gm

Egg: 3

Oats: 2 tablespoon

Milk chocolate: 100gm

Butter: 75gm

Vanilla essence: 1tsp

Baking powder:1tsp

Method

Beat butter and sugar in a bowl. Melt the chocolate. Add vanilla essence, flax seeds and oats to the chocolate. Beat three eggs and add the butter mixture to it. Add the chocolate mix. Now add atta, baking powder and mix well to remove the lumps. Pour the batter into the cupcake liners. Dust some oats and flax seed into the top of the batter. Bake for 20 minutes.

Pita chicken wrap

By Mahima Simon, chef and cooking trainer

Ingredients

Pita bread: 3

Chicken: 250gm (boneless)

Salt: 1/2 tsp

Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp

Cinnamon powder: 1/4 tsp

Paprika powder: 1 and 1/2 tsp

Chilli flakes: 1/2 tsp

Onion powder: 1/2 tsp

Pepper powder: 1/4 tsp

Garam masala: 1/2 tsp

Garlic: 5

Curd: 3 tbsp

Lime: 1/2

Olive oil: 1 tbsp

For salad filling

Cucumber: 3/4

Tomato: 1

Onion: 1/2

Lime juice

Parsley: 1 tbsp

Method

Marinate the chicken in the above for 15 min. And grill it on a hot tawa for 2-3 minutes on each side. Heat a pita bread. Spread chicken filling and place salad on top,

wrap and serve.

Lekshmy adds that children should never compromise breakfast as it will result in poor brain development and growth. The dietician also warns the parents about fad diets circulating on social media, including eliminating gluten. Nutritious breakfast will aid the cognitive ability of children, she adds. "Protein, iron, calcium and omega should be part of their morning diet. For those who hate boiled eggs, go for omelettes prepared using chopped veggies, leafy vegetables, and a slice of cheese. Fruit smoothies without added sugar is another option. All of these are filling and nutritious. Vegetable soups are also a good choice. Also, avoid sugary juices. Fruit-vegetable juices like watermelon-carrot are also an energising breakfast drink," she says. 