Cochin harbour modernisation project will be completed by March 2024: Union Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Fisheries Harbour in Thoppumpady will be modernised by March 2024, said Union Minister for Fisheries, Parshottam Rupala, in Kochi on Sunday. He also directed the Cochin Port Authority to ensure the Rs 167.17 crore project is completed within the stipulated time. Laying the project’s foundation stone at Samudrika Hall in Willingdon Island, the minister offered all support to see the project succeed.

“The new facilities, including an air-conditioned auction hall, will be of great relief for the fishermen. The government will ensure that the new harbour increases the earnings of the fisherman community. For the past four days, I have been visiting coastal villages and interacting with fishermen as part of the Sagar Parikrama Yatra. This has given me an opportunity to understand the coastal ecosystem in Kerala. The Centre and the state government are implementing a slew of welfare projects for fishermen with a focused vision. This is encouraging. By developing coastal infrastructure, we are improving productivity and thereby striving to ensure food security,” the minister said.

Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the meeting virtually. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam, Kochi MLA K J Maxi, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, Ministry of Fisheries officer on special duty Abhilaksh Likhi, Kerala fisheries department principal secretary K S Srinivas and National Fisheries Development Board CEO C Suvarna spoke on the occasion. Cochin Port Authority chairperson M Beena welcomed the gathering, and deputy chairperson Vikas Narwal proposed the vote of thanks.

Established in 1978 on 27.86 acres of land owned by Cochin Port Trust, the Cochin Harbour has a wharf length of 350 metres and more than 700 fishing vessels, including trawlers, gillnet boats and purse seine boats, operate from here. The harbour witnesses brisk activity for ten months a year, with the peak season falling between August and November. The harbour receives around 250 tonnes of fish on average daily. The catch includes shrimp, cuttlefish, carangids, ribbon fish, seer fish, tuna and marlins. The catch is primarily procured by exporters.

The modernisation project aims to provide infrastructure facilities on a par with international standards at the harbour. As per the DPR for the modernisation project, Rs 55.84 crore has been set aside for allied facilities, which will be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP). The first stage of the project includes three air-conditioned auction halls, one non-AC hall, one fish dressing unit, the development of internal roads, loading and unloading platforms, a waste management plant, drivers’ waiting area, dredging work, machinery and canteen facilities. Once the project is complete, the harbour will be able to handle 415 tonnes of fish daily and will be able to earn Rs 1,500 crore per annum through the export of fish and fish products. The development of the harbour will also improve hygienic conditions.

Considering the request made by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and fishermen leaders, the minister said the construction will be completed in phases so that it will not affect the harbour’s operations. The Port Authority should utilise the 52-day long trawl ban period to conduct the works without affecting the functioning of the harbour.

