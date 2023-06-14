IndiGo’s Damman, Bahrain services begin from Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IndiGo Airlines has commenced daily flights from Kochi to Dammam and Bahrain, expanding its services from Kochi Airport. The flight from Dammam to Kochi departs at 9 am and arrives at 7:35 pm. Similarly, the flight from Bahrain departs at 8:35 pm and reaches Kochi at 6:55 am.

CIAL managing director S Suhas inaugurating

IndiGo Airlines’ Dammam and Bahrain

services at Kochi airport

These new routes bring the total number of IndiGo services from Kochi Airport to 74.

The inaugural ceremony for IndiGo’s Dammam and Bahrain services took place on Tuesday and was attended by S Suhas, the managing director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Manu G, the director of CIAL, Saji K George, the company secretary, Robbie John, the IndiGo airline airport manager, and other officials.

