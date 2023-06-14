Home Cities Kochi

IndiGo’s Damman, Bahrain services begin from Kochi

These new routes bring the total number of IndiGo services from Kochi Airport to 74.

Published: 14th June 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 11:21 AM

IndiGo airlines

Representational image (Photo | Bloomberg)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IndiGo Airlines has commenced daily flights from Kochi to Dammam and Bahrain, expanding its services from Kochi Airport. The flight from Dammam to Kochi departs at 9 am and arrives at 7:35 pm. Similarly, the flight from Bahrain departs at 8:35 pm and reaches Kochi at 6:55 am.

CIAL managing director S Suhas inaugurating
IndiGo Airlines’ Dammam and Bahrain
services at Kochi airport

The inaugural ceremony for IndiGo’s Dammam and Bahrain services took place on Tuesday and was attended by S Suhas, the managing director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Manu G, the director of CIAL, Saji K George, the company secretary, Robbie John, the IndiGo airline airport manager, and other officials.

