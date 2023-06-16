Home Cities Kochi

Recycled plastic turns canvas for Kerala school girl to paint a message 

She has taken part in various awareness campaigns, leveraging her creativity to address critical social causes, from road safety to public health.

Published: 16th June 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Former Ernakulam collector Jafar Malik with Vandana

Former Ernakulam collector Jafar Malik with Vandana

By Alka Mariya
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Determined to make a difference, one stroke at a time, Vandana Srinivasan, a Class X student of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir at Girinagar, has taken it upon herself to initiate changes in society through art. 
At a time when the world is struggling to find solutions to the ever-growing plastic menace, 15-year-old Vandana has shot to fame through her novel venture to use cloth made of recycled plastic as the canvas for her art.

Inspired by her father’s suggestion to harness the transformative power of art, she reached out to Shree Ranga Polymers in Karur, a company that produces clothing from recycled plastic bottles. 
Equipped with supplies from a company, she soon began crafting her unique artworks, blending her artistic prowess with her passion for environmental protection. 

Her creations feature prominent Indian leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with several others. Vandana’s choice of prominent personalities from various fields was deliberate, as she hopes to rally their support for her cause. 
“I believe that they can influence and inspire the masses to take action to protect the environment,” she says. 

Her artworks have been widely appreciated and has received positive response from several quarters, including the President’s office.To reach a wider audience, Vandana released a powerful video on this year’s World Environment Day in which she eloquently expressed her views on environmental protection, and urged viewers to join her in the cause.

She has taken part in various awareness campaigns, leveraging her creativity to address critical social causes, from road safety to public health.

Her latest campaign is aimed at persuading manufacturers to use the cloth produced by recycling plastics for school uniforms. “This will enable students to act as ambassadors of social change,” says Vandana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandana SrinivasanChange society through art
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp