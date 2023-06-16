Recycled plastic turns canvas for Kerala school girl to paint a message 

Alka Mariya By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Determined to make a difference, one stroke at a time, Vandana Srinivasan, a Class X student of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir at Girinagar, has taken it upon herself to initiate changes in society through art.

At a time when the world is struggling to find solutions to the ever-growing plastic menace, 15-year-old Vandana has shot to fame through her novel venture to use cloth made of recycled plastic as the canvas for her art.

Inspired by her father’s suggestion to harness the transformative power of art, she reached out to Shree Ranga Polymers in Karur, a company that produces clothing from recycled plastic bottles.

Equipped with supplies from a company, she soon began crafting her unique artworks, blending her artistic prowess with her passion for environmental protection.

Her creations feature prominent Indian leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with several others. Vandana’s choice of prominent personalities from various fields was deliberate, as she hopes to rally their support for her cause.

“I believe that they can influence and inspire the masses to take action to protect the environment,” she says.

Her artworks have been widely appreciated and has received positive response from several quarters, including the President’s office.To reach a wider audience, Vandana released a powerful video on this year’s World Environment Day in which she eloquently expressed her views on environmental protection, and urged viewers to join her in the cause.

She has taken part in various awareness campaigns, leveraging her creativity to address critical social causes, from road safety to public health.

Her latest campaign is aimed at persuading manufacturers to use the cloth produced by recycling plastics for school uniforms. “This will enable students to act as ambassadors of social change,” says Vandana.

