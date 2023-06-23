Air India Express cooks up unique in-flight menu with Gourmair

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tata Group-owned Air India Express has upgraded its in-flight menu by introducing the award-winning dining brand Gourmair, curated to cater to diverse culinary preferences with a wide range of

cuisines.

Passengers can pre-book Gourmair meals under different sections of master chef specials: the world’s finest, regional favourites, all-day breakfast, healthy and diabetic options, seasonal fresh fruits, lite bites including sandwiches and rolls and delectable desserts. It can be availed from the airline’s new co-branded website: airindiaexpress.com.

The airline has collaborated with renowned chefs from reputed flight kitchens in India, the UAE, and Singapore to elevate the dining service. Its food choices include vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, Jain, non-vegetarian, and eggetarian meals to cater to a wide range of taste palates.

Currently, Gourmair is offered on AirAsia India’s flights operating on domestic routes and with the integration of the two low-cost carriers, more offerings are harmonised across the two airlines. “We strive to set new benchmarks for in-flight dining by delivering an exceptional culinary experience that aligns with our commitment to providing our guests with value-for-money services.

Gourmair has proved extremely popular onboard AirAsia India domestic flights, and we are pleased to bring this on the Air India Express international routes as well,” said Aloke Singh, managing director of Air India Express and AirAsia India Passengers travelling on international flights can pre-book their meals 24 hours before departure, while domestic passengers may pre-book 12 hours before their flight departs, on airindiaexpress.com.

To commemorate the introduction of Gourmair, Air India Express has partnered with Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to organise an exclusive food-tasting event at the departure terminal. Over 800 passengers got the opportunity to sample the flavours and variety offered by the new menu at the event held on Thursday at Kochi airport.

Air India Express offers a 50% discount on bookings made till July 5. Passengers can enjoy a 50% discount on the pre-book menu, while select items on the buy-on-board menu will also be available at a discount. The offer applies to guests who pre-book their Gourmair meals within the promotional period on Air India Express and AirAsia India flights.

KOCHI: Tata Group-owned Air India Express has upgraded its in-flight menu by introducing the award-winning dining brand Gourmair, curated to cater to diverse culinary preferences with a wide range of cuisines. Passengers can pre-book Gourmair meals under different sections of master chef specials: the world’s finest, regional favourites, all-day breakfast, healthy and diabetic options, seasonal fresh fruits, lite bites including sandwiches and rolls and delectable desserts. It can be availed from the airline’s new co-branded website: airindiaexpress.com. The airline has collaborated with renowned chefs from reputed flight kitchens in India, the UAE, and Singapore to elevate the dining service. Its food choices include vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, Jain, non-vegetarian, and eggetarian meals to cater to a wide range of taste palates. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Currently, Gourmair is offered on AirAsia India’s flights operating on domestic routes and with the integration of the two low-cost carriers, more offerings are harmonised across the two airlines. “We strive to set new benchmarks for in-flight dining by delivering an exceptional culinary experience that aligns with our commitment to providing our guests with value-for-money services. Gourmair has proved extremely popular onboard AirAsia India domestic flights, and we are pleased to bring this on the Air India Express international routes as well,” said Aloke Singh, managing director of Air India Express and AirAsia India Passengers travelling on international flights can pre-book their meals 24 hours before departure, while domestic passengers may pre-book 12 hours before their flight departs, on airindiaexpress.com. To commemorate the introduction of Gourmair, Air India Express has partnered with Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to organise an exclusive food-tasting event at the departure terminal. Over 800 passengers got the opportunity to sample the flavours and variety offered by the new menu at the event held on Thursday at Kochi airport. Air India Express offers a 50% discount on bookings made till July 5. Passengers can enjoy a 50% discount on the pre-book menu, while select items on the buy-on-board menu will also be available at a discount. The offer applies to guests who pre-book their Gourmair meals within the promotional period on Air India Express and AirAsia India flights.